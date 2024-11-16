CastleCourt’s Santa Parade sang, danced and cheered down Donegall Place and Royal Avenue to begin the festive season on Saturday, celebrating Santa’s arrival at CastleCourt’s Winter Wonderland Grotto for the season. The parade was made up of animated floats and more than 40 characters from Disney, Marvel and the North Pole and music from Beat Carnival, festive surprises. Santa, Mrs Claus and their elves were also joined on the day by charity partner NI Hospice to bring Christmas magic to Belfast. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.CastleCourt’s Santa Parade sang, danced and cheered down Donegall Place and Royal Avenue to begin the festive season on Saturday, celebrating Santa’s arrival at CastleCourt’s Winter Wonderland Grotto for the season. The parade was made up of animated floats and more than 40 characters from Disney, Marvel and the North Pole and music from Beat Carnival, festive surprises. Santa, Mrs Claus and their elves were also joined on the day by charity partner NI Hospice to bring Christmas magic to Belfast. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
Santa Claus has come to town: Royal Avenue begins the festive season celebrating Santa’s arrival at CastleCourt

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Digital specialist

Published 16th Nov 2024, 16:30 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2024, 16:51 GMT
CastleCourt’s Santa Parade sang, danced and cheered down Donegall Place and Royal Avenue to begin the festive season on Saturday

Celebrating Santa’s arrival at CastleCourt’s Winter Wonderland Grotto for the season.

The parade was made up of animated floats and more than 40 characters from Disney, Marvel and the North Pole and music from Beat Carnival, festive surprises. Santa, Mrs Claus and their elves were also joined on the day by charity partner NI Hospice to bring Christmas magic to Belfast.

Photos by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

