Sarah Montgomery: Funeral details released for 'caring and devoted mother' who was a great support for her brothers and elderly grandparents
A statement from Donaghadee Parish Church says: ‘A Service of Thanksgiving for Sarah Montgomery and her baby, Liam Arthur, will be held at Donaghadee Parish Church on Thursday 10th July 2025 at 3pm, following an earlier private family Service of Committal’.
They added: ‘The clergy and congregation of Donaghadee Parish Church are deeply saddened by the death of Ms Sarah Montgomery.
‘Our Parish has a strong connection to her family and one of her children was baptised in our congregation.
‘We offer to her family our condolences, prayers, love and support over these difficult days.
‘It was always a joy to see Sarah at church events, especially at our Mums & Tots group.
‘She was a familiar and friendly part of our local community, a young mum who would stand with other mums at the gate of Donaghadee Primary School at pick up time, a school which she herself had attended
‘The tragic nature of Sarah’s death, compounded with the loss of her unborn child, can only add to the immense sense of grief that her family and friends will be feeling.
‘Sarah was a very loving daughter to her late parents, a caring and devoted mother to her own children and a great support to her brothers and elderly grandparents.
‘May God grant to Sarah’s family, close friends and our Donaghadee community his unfailing love’.
The tribute is signed by Revd Ian R Gamble, Revd Kathy Couchman from Donaghadee Parish Church.