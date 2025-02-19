Sarah Reid: Funeral later today for tragic mother-of-two who died during 30th birthday celebration to New York

Sarah Reid

A cloud of sadness will hang over Dungannon later when tragic mother-of-two Sarah Reid is laid to rest.

The young mother died suddenly on February 10 in New York where she had been celebrating her 30th borthday with husband Darren.

In a notice in Funeral Times Sarah (nee Macauley) is described as the ‘dearly loved wife of Darren’ and ‘devoted and loving mother of Alexander and Harry, cherished daughter of William and Madeleine and dearest sister of Irvine and daughter-in-law of Harold and Olive, sister-in-law Judith and Charline’.

It says that her funeral will leave from ‘Sarah's parents’ residence on Wednesday 19th at 11am, followed by service in Derrygortreavy Parish Church, Dungannon, followed by interment in adjoining churchyard’.

It further asks for ‘family flowers only please’ and any donations if desired to be payable to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Earlier a GoFundMe page was started by Gary Black in a bid to support the family with “financial uncertainties” surrounding travel and medical expenses – but tragically Sarah passed away on February 10.

Already the appeal has raised more than £72,000.

Reacting to the sad news of Mrs Reid’s passing, former Banbridge councillor Ruth Macauley (no relation), passed on her condolences.

She said: “Sarah’s tragic passing has sent a shockwave of sadness and disbelief through our local community in Ballyroney where she was born and grew up.

“This is most devastating news and I know so many people across the country are keeping Sarah’s family and especially her two wee boys in their thoughts and prayers as they try to come to terms with this unimaginable loss.

“My sincere sympathies go out to Sarah’s husband Darren, two young sons Alexander and Harry, her parents William and Madeleine, her brother Irvine and wider family circle.”

And on the generosity of the local community, Ms Macauley – who knows Sarah’s parents – added: “It is very comforting to see the immense generosity that so many people have donated … and such a large amount of money has been raised for this family in their hour of need.”

On social media, the Country and Southern Gospel Prayer Room said: “We ask that you all would please uphold Sarah's husband Darren and their two sons along with Sarah's parents and the family circle very much in prayer at this heartbreaking time for them all.”

​Also on social media, a friend posted: “Today I am in total shock to learn of the untimely passing of a dear client Sarah Reid … I have been doing Sarah's hair for a long time now meeting her through her lovely in-laws.

“The laughs we had and the banter was good and seeing her with her beautiful boys she was a great wee mummy … the pain her husband and family must be going through I dread to think!

“Sarah u really were the best girl and I am so so sorry I really can't get my head around it RIP.”

​Another tribute from Robert Alexander Irvine said: “So sad to hear of Sarah's passing, she would never have passed you by without a hello and a big smile.

“Thoughts and prayers are with her husband, kids and family.”

​And Jenny Murray said: “Sarah there is just no words.