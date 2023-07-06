Sentence given to man who ran illegal puppy farm in Armagh described as 'an insult'

Patrick Terrence Finn of Ennislare Road in Armagh, who had earlier pleaded guilty, was ordered to complete 80 hours of community service and was disqualified from owning animals for five years after being sentenced at Armagh Magistrates Court on Wednesday. A total of 49 dogs were taken away from his property.

His illegal puppy farm operation was exposed in November 2021 by animal welfare officers and dog wardens from the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

The investigation discovered 29 dogs of mixed breeds kept in foul-smelling and filthy conditions with no water or food.

Some of the dogs in the illegal puppy farm in Armagh. Image from ABC Council

Several where found in pens with heavily soiled bedding while others were found on bare concrete slabs.

A further three bitches and 17 pups where discovered in a separate poorly ventilated outbuilding with no natural light and no food or water.

A council spokesperson said: “This is one of the most serious cases of illegal puppy farming and neglect that we have come across in this council area to date.

"Hopefully this case brings into sharp focus the need for the public to work closely with the council to take action to stop animal abuse and combat the cruel trade of puppy farming.”

Reacting to the sentence, chief executive of the USPCA Nora Smith said: “The sentence of 80 hours of community service and being disqualified from owning animals for five years is an insult.

“We have strong custodial legislation available to the courts yet this individual walks away with a slap on the wrist.

"It is deeply frustrating and concerning.

“We need to give harsher sentences to send out a clear message, that as a society we will not tolerate or stand for animal cruelty enforcement and strong sentences are the only things that will stop and deter individuals who are inflicting the worst levels of animal cruelty.”

She added: “This was a case the USPCA had been closely investigating and it was great to see the response from the council.