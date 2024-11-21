Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Legendary Downtown presenter Trevor 'Big T' Campbell has died.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He passed away in hospital after a short illness at the age of 78-years

Trevor was one of the first presenters on Downtown Radio when it launched in 1976.

He is survived by his partner, Vi, and his sister Norma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, station Content Director, Stuart Robinson, said: "The entire Downtown team are devasted at the news our beloved friend and colleague Trevor Campbell (Big T) has died at the age of 78 following a short illness.

"The term legend is often thrown around but Trevor was a radio legend in every sense of the word.

"A pioneer, a trail blazer and a house hold name on radio in Northern Ireland for 50 years – no other radio personality here has or will lever come close to achieving what Trevor did during his career.

Trevor Campbell

"Trevor loved and lived for the radio and radio loved him.

"He was still on-air on his hugely popular show just a few days ago doing what he did best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was credited with bringing Country music to Northern Ireland audiences in the 1970’s at a time when no one here knew what it was and in 2015 we created and launched an entire radio station in his honour ‘Downtown Country’.

"It was a particular honour to be with Trevor in 2016 when he was inducted into the PPI Irish Radio Hall Of Fame.

"Much more will be said about ‘Big T’ over the coming days and how he impacted the lives of so many people in Northern Ireland across many decades but for now our thoughts are with Trevor’s family, friends and the Downtown listeners who loved him so much. We will all miss him so much. Legend x "

Big T's death comes weeks after his former Downtown colleague Candy Devine who died in her native Australia aged 85.

Tributes have started to pour in for the radio legend: