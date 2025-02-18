Simon Owens

Tributes have poured in after the shock death of Simon Owens who was known for his Peter Kay Tribute act locally where he was booked to perform.

A GoFundMe appeal for the entertainer by Stacey Owens on the Simon Mark - Peter Kay Tribute page says: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the sudden loss of our Simon Owens.

“He was an amazing husband, fantastic son, brother and Uncle, but most of all he was the best friend any one could of asked for.

"Simon was a kind, loving, and generous person who touched the lives of everyone who knew them.

"Whether it was through their infectious laughter, unwavering support, or selfless spirit, he brought light to our lives in countless ways.

“Unfortunately, due to the unexpected nature of their passing, me and his family is now facing the overwhelming financial burden of arranging a funeral.

"We are coming together to support them during this incredibly difficult time, and we are asking for your help.

"The funds raised will go directly toward covering funeral expenses and helping their family through this challenging period.

“Any donation, no matter how small, would be greatly appreciated and will help ensure that Simon receives the respectful and loving farewell they deserve. Your support means more than words can express.

“Thank you for your kindness, love, and generosity”.

Another message on The Night Owl Tenerife Page ·says: “It is with genuine tears in my eyes that I can confirm the devastating passing of a truly remarkable and incredible guy.

"Simon Owens who was professionally known as Simon Mark - Peter Kay Tribute sadly passed away last night in his sleep.

"This has left us here at the Night Owl truly devastated that such a lovely young guy was taken away incredibly too soon.

"I'm sure all who had the absolute privilege of meeting this extremely humbled young guy will be equally shocked by this heartbreaking news.

Our hearts, love and deepest sympathy are with Simon's beautiful wife Stacey, family and friends and our words cannot express the pain you must be going through sweetheart.

We were truly blessed to have known such a genuine guy and despite our short friendship that was established so quickly, we were privileged to call you our friend.

God bless you Si. You will always remain in our thoughts and hearts and we are so hurt for your loss Stacey".

Another message from the Beechlawn Hotel in Belfast adds: “It is with deep sadness and regret that we announce the cancellation of the Peter Kay tribute show at the Beechlawn Hotel on 29th March 2025.

"This is due to the untimely passing of the incredibly talented Simon Mark, who was scheduled to perform.

"Simon was a beloved entertainer who brought joy and laughter to countless audiences with his remarkable portrayal of Peter Kay.

"His sudden loss has left us all in shock and deeply saddened.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to Simon's family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.