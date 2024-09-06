Sir Terry Wogan’s wife Lady Helen remembered as ‘epitome of grace’ after death

Lady Helen Wogan , the wife of late TV veteran Sir Terry Wogan , has died after a "fantastic life", her son has announced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Wogan said he hoped his mother and father, who died from cancer in January 2016 at the age of 77, were "sharing a vodka martini and hoping we don't make too much of fuss".

Announcing the news on Instagram, Mr Wogan shared a video featuring pictures of his mother and father over the years writing: "Lady Helen Wogan 1936-2024".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our beautiful mum left us last night after a fantastic life," he wrote.

Sir Terry Wogan and his wife Lady Helen watch the action from the Royal Box during day Five of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon.

"From a young Irish rose to Lady Wogan , she was the epitome of style and grace.

"A mother, grandmother and wife, with love and kindness at her core. A strength and a belief that saw her through many of life's trials.

"A sense of humour and a turn of phrase that would have you in fits of laughter.

"A proper lady in every sense of the word."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the famous faces paying tribute were TV stars Fearne Cotton , Jamie Redknapp , Julia Bradbury , Laura Whitmore , Ronan Keating and Tess Daly .

Jeremy Clarkson wrote: "Horrible when it happens. Thinking of you."

Eamonn Holmes said: "What a woman and what a couple."

Sir Terry and Lady Helen were married for decades, and lived together in the Buckinghamshire village of Taplow for more than 40 years.

The Limerick-born broadcaster was known for his chat shows, Children In Need and his often blistering commentary on the Eurovision Song Contest.