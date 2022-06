Sister Michael from Derry Girls

In the Tweet @siobhni says: "Omg. I want all the Irish people at #Glastonbury to gather under this flag, and storm the pyramid stage!!"

The initial Tweet was sent by Hannah O'Connell writes: "Sister Michael watching over us at #Glastonbury #DerryGirls"

Siobhan McSweeney's Tweet was met with: "This is literally the most perfect flag to ever exist".

