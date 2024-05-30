Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There are six major band parades in Northern Ireland this weekend, taking place over Friday and Saturday.

On Friday night (May 31), there are parades in Dromore Co Down, Coleraine and Markethill.

Meanwhile, parades are set to take place in Ballymena, Ballygawley and Magheraveely in Co Fermanagh on Saturday night (June 1).

Kinallen Flute Band are hosting their parade in Dromore, Co Down, on Friday night;

Pride of the Bann are hosting the parade in Coleraine on Friday night;

Mullabrack Accordion Band are hosting the parade in Markethill on Friday night;

are hosting the parade in Markethill on Friday night; Pride of the Maine Flute Band will host their annual parade in Ballymena on Saturday night;

Dergina Accordion Band will host the parade in Ballygawley on Saturday night;

Magheraveely Flute Band will also host their annual parade in Magheraveely, Co Fermanagh, also on Saturday night;

Dromore

In Dromore, around 35 bands will take part in Friday night's parade, hosted by Kinallen Flute Band. The parade gets under way at 8pm.

The parade route includes Mossvale Road, Circular Road, Meeting Street and Church Street.

According to the Parades Commission website, the bands listed as taking part include: Kinallen FB, Corbett Accordion Band ,William Savage Memorial Toye Flute Band,Ballynahinch Flute Band,Clougher Protestant Boys,Kilcluney Flute Band,Pride of the Hill,Inch Flute Band ,Downpatrick Red Hand Defenders ,Black Skull Flute Band,South down Defenders ,Downshire guiding star ,Ballygowan,Drumderg Flute Band,Crossgar Flute Band,Upper Bann Flute Band,William Sterritt Memorial,Ballykilbeg Accordion Band,Armagh True Blues Band,Portadown Defenders,Star of Down,South Belfast Young Conquerors,Bessbrook Flute Band,Ballykeel Accordion Band,Carnew Accordion Band,Quilly True Blues Flute Band,Ballylesson Old Boys,Dromore Sons of Ulster Flute Band,Dunmurry Protestant Boys,Benagh,Mourne Young Defenders,Dollingstown Flute Band,Pride of Knockmore Flute Band ,Skeogh Flute Band.

Coleraine

In Coleraine, around 60 bands will take part in Friday night's parade, hosted by Pride of the Bann. The parade gets under way at 8pm.

The parade route includes Ballycastle Road, Long Commons, The Diamond, Killowen Street and Union Street.

According to the Parades Commission website, the bands listed as taking part include: Pride of the Bann, Cloughmills Crown Defenders,Ballyclare Protestant Boys,Bushside Flute Band,Maghera Sons Of William,Ballykeel Flute Band,Moneymore Flute Band,Orange & Blue Flute Band,Red Hand Defenders ,Portrush Flute Band,Ballymaconnelly Flute Band,Cloughfern Young Defenders Flute Band,Ulster Protestant Boys ,Benvarden True Blues,Sons of Kai Flute Band,Burntollet,Ballyrashane Protestant Flute Band,Drumaheagles Young Defenders Flute Band,Coleraine Fife & Drum,Freeman Memorial Flute Band ,Articlave Flute Band,Ballywillin flute Band Portrush ,Blaugh Flute Band,Giants Causeway Protestant Boys,Eden Accordion Band Ballymoney,Tullaghans Sons of Liberty,Stranocum Flute Band ,North Ballymena Protestant Boys Flute Band,Glenkeen Flute Band,Steeple Flute Band,Eastbank Flute Band, Dunloy accordian,Craighywarren,Dunaghy,Dunamoney Flute Band,Ballymoughan Purple Guards,Lyndsay Mooney Memorial,Moneydig young conquerors flute band,Movenis Flute Band,Ballyquin S.O.U.F.B.,Star of the Roe,Edenmore flute band ,Vow Accordian,Pride of the Park Armoy,East Belfast Protestant Boys,South Belfast Protestant Boys,Hanna Memorial Flute Band,Ballynarrig Orange and Blue,Sons of Ulster Randalstown,Ballinter Flute Band,South Belfast Young Conquerors,Gortagilly Flute Band,Downshire Flute,South Belfast First Flute,Moyarget Silver Plains,Ahogill Loyal Sons of Ulster,Pride of Maine,Ballycraigy Flute Band,Kells Rising Sons of William Flute Band,Rathcool Protestant Boys Flute band,North Down Defenders,Sons of Ulster Shankill,Glendermott Valley Flute Band,Bovedy Flute Band,Derryloran Boyne Defenders,Lisnamurrican,Cairncastle Flute Band ,Finaghy true blues ,SONS OF WILLIAM ,Tobermore Flute Band,West Bann Protestant Boys Flute Band,Constable N. Anderson Mem F.B.,William King Memorial Flute Band.

Markethill

In Markethill, around 46 bands will take part in Friday night's parade, hosted by Mullabrack Accordion Band. The parade gets under way at 7.45pm.

The parade route includes Main Street, Castleview Road, Fairgreen Road and Newry Street.

According to the Parades Commission website, the bands listed as taking part include: Mullabrack Accordion Band, Cormeen Flute Band,Loyal Sons of Benagh , Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band,Markethill Protestant Boys ,Ardarragh Accordion Band,Hillhaven Flute Band,Corbet Accordion Band ,Kilcluney Volunteers Flute Band ,Knockloughrim Accordion Band,Corkley Pipe Band,Pride of the Birches Accordion Band,Drumderg Loyalist Flute Band,Knocknanin Accordion Band,Pride of Ballinran Flute Band,John Hunter Accordion Band,Ballyrea Boyne Defenders Flute Band,Hamiltionbawn Silver Band,Donaghmore Accordion Band,Carnagh Accordion Band,Tullyvallen Silver Band,Bessbrook true blues Flute Band,Aughnagurgan Accordion Band,Ballymacall True Blue Flute Band,Mavemacullen Accordion Band,Portadown Defenders Flute Band, Armagh True Blues Flute Band,South Down Defenders Flute Band ,Downshire Guilding Star Flute Band,Moneyslane Flute band,Derryfubble Accordion Band,Enagh Accordion Band ,Drumbanagher Accordion Band,Aughavilly Accordion Band,Alistragh Flute Band,Tannaghill Flute Band,Ballytyrone Accordion Band,Star of David Accordion Band,Belleek Accordion Band,Crosskeys Flute Band,Tyrones Ditches Pipe Band,Monaghan Fife and Drum,Redrock purple heroes flute band,Synotts True Blues Flute Band,Salters Grange Accordion Band,Royal Hillsborough Protestant Boys Flute Band,Aughafatten Accordion Band.

Send us your parade videos

Ballymena

In Ballymena, around 55 bands will take part in Saturday night's parade, hosted by Pride of the Maine. The main parade gets under way at 8pm.

The parade route includes Galgorm Road, Castle Street, Larne Street, Wellington Street and Broughshane Street.

According to the Parades Commission website, the bands listed as taking part include: Pride of the Maine, Dunloy,Killycoogan,Milltown,Mosside Accordion Band,Staffordshire Accordion Band,Vow Accordion Band,Ballygarvey LOL 746 Flute Band,Cullybackey LOL 696 Flute Band,Ahoghill Sons of William Flute Band,Ballee Flute Band,Ballymaconnelly Flute Band,Ballycraigy Old Boys Flute Band,Ballyclare Protestant Boys Flute Band,Ballymacash Flute Band,Cairncastle Flute Band,Carnalbanagh Flute Band,Carrickfergus Defenders,Cloughmills Crown Defenders Flute Band,Castledawson Amateur Flute Band,Dunamoney flute band,Rising Sons East Belfast,Drumaheagles Flute Band,Drumderg Young Loyalists Flute Band,Star of the Roe Flute Band,Pride of the Raven Flute Band,Shankill Protestant Boys,Portavogie Flute Band,City of Belfast Fife & Drums,East Belfast Regimental UVF Flute Band ,Finaghy True Blues Flute Band,Rathcoole Protestant Boys Flute Band,Shankill Defenders Flute Band,Gertrude Star Flute Band,South Down Defenders Flute Band,Skeogh Flute band,Robert Graham Memorial Flute Band,Newtownards Protestant Boys,Goldsprings Flute Band,Ballyquinn Loyal Sons of Ulster,Ulster Grenadiers Flute Band,Tullaghan Sons of Ulster Flute Band ,Pride of the Valley Teenies Flute Band,Stranocum Flute Band,Freeman Memorial Flute Band,Gortagilly Flute Band,Lisnargot Accordion Band,Pride of the Bann Flute Band,Pride of the Orange and Blue Flute Band,Maghera Flute Band,Star and Crown Flute Band ,Blair Memorial Flute Band,Castlederg Young Loyalists Flute Band ,Derryloran Boyne Defenders Flute Band,Cookstown Sons of William Flute Band,Tamlaghtmore Tigers Flute Band,Bessbrook True Blues Flute Band,Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band,Portadown Defenders Flute Band,Bangor Protestant Boys Flute Band,Blackskull Orange & Blue Flute Band,Crimson Star Flute Band,Downshire Guiding Star Flute Band,Ballymena Corps of Drums,Steeple Defenders Flute Band,Portrush Sons of Ulster Flute Band,Randalstown Sons of Ulster Flute Band,Sons of Kai Flute Band,Sir George White Memorial Flute Band,Pride Of The Park Flute Band,Maghaberry Flute Band,Ballykeel Loyal Sons of Ulster Flute Band,Lambeg Orange and Blue Flute Band,Kellswater Flute Band,Kells Sons of William Flute Band,Glenhugh Flute Band,Dunaghy Flute Band,Ardarragh Accordion Band,Star of Down Maghera Flute Band,South Belfast Protestant Boys Flute Band,Moorfields Flute Band,Knockloughrim Accordion Band,Dunmurry Protestant Boys Flute Band ,Donaghadee flute and Drums,Carrickfergus Ulster Grenadiers,Duningans Accordion,Constable Anderson Flute Band,Moneyslane Melody Flute Band.

Ballygawley

In Ballygawley, around 27 bands will take part in Saturday night's parade, hosted by Dergina Accordion Band. The main parade gets under way at 8.25pm.

The parade route includes Grange Road, Main Street and Church Street.

According to the Parades Commission website, the bands listed as taking part include: Dergina Accordion Band,Mulnahunch Accordion Band,Bush Flute Band,Fadross Pipe Band,Bawn Silver Band,Loughans Accordion Band,Crilly Pipe Band,Curlough Accordion Band,Cavanaleck Pipe Band,Lisbeg Pipe Band,Lisgenny Flute Band,Dyan Pipe Band,Derryfubble Accordion Band,Glenegeeragh Pipe Band,Benburb Memorial Pipe Band,Ballymacall Flute Band,Roughan Silver Band,Mulnahorn Pipe Band,Mulnagore Accordion Band,Mountforest Pipe Band ,Castlecaulfield Pipe Band,Edentilone Pipe Band,Birr Pipe Band,Lislane Accordion Band,Monaghan Old Fife & Drum,Chambre Flute Band,Clogher Valley Grenadiers.

Magheraveely

In Magheraveely, around 33 bands will take part in Saturday night's parade, hosted by Magheraveely Flute Band. The main parade gets under way at 8pm.

The parade route includes Magheraveely Road, Main Street, Ballagh Road and Cloghagaddy Road.