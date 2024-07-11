Skies aglow as hundreds of Eleventh Night bonfires are lit across Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Months of preparation and hard graft went up in smoke on Thursday evening as the vast majority of the traditional Eleventh Night bonfires were lit across Northern Ireland.

In keeping with the recent trend for constructing ever higher and higher pyres, ​one of those set alight was at Craigyhill in Larne – claimed as a new world record height for a bonfire at more than 205ft.

Ahead of the evening entertainment, local residents transformed the area into a fairground, complete with a ghost train, dodgem cars and daredevil rides.

At the east Belfast Newtownards Road interface area of Pitt Park, residents also enjoyed a family fun day ahead of the main event.

The Eleventh Night bonfire on Conway Street on the Shankill Road. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Organisers provided a range of fairground rides, including a mini-Ferris wheel, trampoline and harness bouncers, as well as a variety of street food vendors.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said it dealt with more than 100 emergency 999 calls since 6pm on Thursday evening.

Brian Stanfield, Assistant Chief Fire and Rescue Officer said: “It has been a relatively quiet 11th night.

“Between 6pm and 2am, we received 109 emergency 999 calls.

The Eleventh Night bonfire at Conway Street in the Shankill Road area of Belfast. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

“This resulted in our firefighters attending 78 operational incidents, 37 of which were bonfire related.

“During this period, the number of emergency calls received was down 25% when compared to 2023.

“Peak activity was between 10pm and 1am and normal emergency response across Northern Ireland was maintained.”

In Kilkeel, the Schomberg Mourne Ulster-Scots hosted an afternoon fun day for children at the Queen Elizabeth II Park on the Manse Road, followed by an evening bonfire, fireworks display and open air concert.

Corcrain bonfire in Portadown on 10 July 2024. Photo: Cllr Peter Haire Facebook

As part of the July 11 Hairtlan Festival, there was a pageant parade through the town centre, followed by a drumming display under the Orange arch from 11.30pm to see in the Twelfth.

Among the fires that were lit on the evening of July 10, the Corcrain bonfire and fireworks display in Portadown drew a large crowd.

One of those enjoying the spectacle was DUP councillor Peter Haire.

He posted a number of pictures of the event online, along with the message: “Tonight’s weather did not dampen the spirits of the thousands who gathered in Portadown for the yearly Corcrain bonfire.

The Corcrain-Redmanville bonfire and firework display on 10 July 2024. Photo: Kelvin Boyes /Press Eye

“This year’s bonfire was modelled on a shape of a rocket! As usual the fireworks where fantastic.

“Well done to the organisers for another great event.”