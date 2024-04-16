Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The sky's the limit for a Northern Ireland woman who has been crowned one of this year’s Miss Great Britain Belfast finalists.

However Rainer-Alexandra Nelson from Hillsborough is not resting before the grand final on June 9...

The 22-year-old is taking the motto literally by fulfilling a dream to complete three different fundraising activities in two months to raise funds for charity.

Miss Great Britain Belfast finalists Rainer-Alexandra Nelson from Hillsborough is not resting before the grand final on June 9

Rainer is doing a 120ft abseil down the Europa on Sunday, April 28, a 15,000 ft skydive on Friday, May 10 and taking part in the Race for Life for Cancer Research on Sunday, May 26.

Rainer, who works for an independent ambulance service, explained: "I want to show women to be your own superhero. My mum always told me the sky is your limit, and I’m taking that quite literally.

"This month, I’m taking part in the 120ft abseil down the Europa in aid of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service to show support for such an important charity.

"I will also be doing a skydive 15,000 ft at the beginning of May and competing in the Race for Life for Cancer Research on May 26!”

One of 13 finalists in the Miss Great Britain Belfast 2024 heat, Rainer is hopeful of a place in the national final in October and a chance to represent the city and compete for the UK crown.

She explained: “The first ever Miss Great Britain Belfast live regional final will take place on Sunday, June 9 in The Merchant Hotel, Belfast and whoever gets through goes to the main final in England to compete with others in the UK! So I am hopeful but who knows what the future holds.

“When teachers asked me in school what I wanted to be and I never knew the answer but I knew I always wanted to make people feel warm and I wanted to support other women the way the women in my life have supported me.

"My mum being the main woman who was her own boss and made me feel like I could accomplish anything I put my mind to.”

Having been bullied in school, Rainer knows life can be tough but she believes ‘beauty comes from within’ which she practices everyday as an Ambulance Care assistant with the PDS ambulance, Northern Ireland’s leading private ambulance company.

She continued: "I suffered bullying in primary school which led to me being very quiet and shy and I am proud to say that I have found my voice.

"My biggest achievement in life so far is that I know who I am. When you find your inner strength that’s when you really can make an impact on others.

"I believe that beauty comes from within and to show purpose within itself is beautiful. I practice this everyday within my job being caring and compassionate. I have always wanted to show other young women that no matter what hurdles life throws at you the most inspiring thing you can do is find the courage to carry on.

"Miss Great Britain Belfast pageant really aligns with my morals and I will continue to stand strong and confident no matter whatever happens.