A Banbridge woman has finally found a co-driver for one of the biggest road rallies in Northern Ireland after posting an urgent appeal on social media.

Donna McElherron, a driving instructor and former rally driver, called for help after agreeing to get behind the wheel again after over a decade by entering this year’s Circuit of Ireland & UAC Easter Stages.

Originally from Isle of Mull but a confessed ‘honorary local’ after over 19 years in Banbridge, Donna, owner of Mini Thing Driving School, started racing as a co-driver when she was 17, but gave up when ‘life, work and the usual got in the way’.

She explained: "On the Isle of Mull there is an event called the Mull Rally, which has been going on since 1969. This got me hooked on rallying around 33 years years ago! I started in 1991 as the co-driver and then a few years later moved into the driving seat.

“Then life, work and all the things usual got in the way. My beloved mini of 25 years has been parked up since. My brother did take it out in 2019, but I haven’t rallied her for 10 years now when I did the Mull in 2014 to mark my up-and-coming 40th.

“Then a friend of my husband put the idea of doing the circuit in my head - it’s always been on my forever list but I’ve just never put it to the top. I took a head wobble and entered – maybe a mid-life crisis as I’ve another big birthday coming up.”

Donna McElherron, a Banbridge driving instructor and former rally driver, called for help after agreeing to get behind the wheel again after over 33-years and enter this year’s Circuit of Ireland & UAC Easter Stages. She is pictured with her son Seonaidh in her racing Mini. Credit: Paul Donnell, A Biker With A Camera

However Donna had one huge problem, she needed a co-pilot to help her read the track notes.

She laughed: "It was all go to find a co-driver. I posted an appeal on social media asking if anyone was interested in the racing experience and a bit of craic. Loads saw the post and I got over 30 messages, including 19-year-old Ciara Duggan from Magherafelt. I also know junior BRC winning co-driver Sean Topping from Banbridge and I contacted him and Ciara’s name came up again.

“So I messaged her and she agreed, thank goodness.”

A self-confessed motorsports addict, Ciara explained: “In my short life half of that has been obsessed. Rallying’s my favourite as my dad’s a rally driver and my inspiration and motivation to get into the car. I started off on tracks in a 206 Dad and I built and once I turned 16 I started navigating for him.

Ciara Duggan (19) from Magherafelt came to the rescue after Donna appealed for a co-driver on social media for an up-and-coming rally in Dungannon. Credit James Burke photography

"I’m really looking forward to gaining more experience with Donna to further push my knowledge as a driver. I would like to thank everyone who has made these opportunities happen, especially my dad and step-mum Clare for always being there to support me.”

The Circuit of Ireland & UAC Easter Stages, which takes place on March 30 in Dungannon, is one of the highlights of the local motor-racing calendar and Donna is also looking forward to the challenge now her teammate has been found.

She added: “I haven’t met her yet but we’re getting together for a recce on Sunday, March 24. I don’t give myself a lot of time to prepare, maybe I like stress.

"I’m not nervous but I will be on rally day. I’m just looking forward to getting behind the wheel and seeing what the car can do...there’s nothing like going flat out at 80plus mph!

Ciara Duggan pictured during a recent rally. Credit Cian Don Photography

"Whatever happens it’s a bit of fun and you need that sometimes in your life. People helped me during my early rally days and I’m looking forward to helping Ciara on her journey.