Some NI Water workers take part in strike action over pay

Members and supporters of Trade Union, The Northern Ireland Public Service Alliance (Nipsa), on the picket line outside Westland House, Northern Ireland Water Headquarters in Belfast, as Northern Ireland Water workers go on strike in a dispute over pay. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Some Northern Ireland Water workers are taking part in a one-day strike over pay.

They have accused management of “failing to deliver a fair and equitable pay rise for 2023/2024”.

The trade union Nipsa said the workers are requesting an extra 1% “in line with the award given for 2023/2024 pay to other workers in the organisation and other public sector workers”.

NI Water has contended a “small number” of workers are taking part in industrial action, and do not expect the action to affect services.

Speaking on the picket line at NI Water headquarters in north Belfast, Patricia McKee, a worker and Nipsa representative, said: “We’re on strike here today as a last resort.

“These pay talks have been going on since 2023, they’re covering the 2023/24 pay remit at a time when inflation was at 10%, we’ve been offered 4%.

“Our senior management within the company awarded themselves a 5% pay rise, what we’re looking for is a fair and equitable pay rise.”

A spokesperson for Nipsa urged management to return to the negotiating table with a “serious and fair offer”.

“The ballot result is a clear and unequivocal message: our members will not stand by while they are treated unfairly,” they said.

“Despite repeated efforts to engage constructively with management, no satisfactory offer has been made to address the pay disparity between this group of workers and others – whether that’s senior management or other public sector employees who received a 5% pay award for 2023/24.

“This situation has caused understandable anger and frustration among our members, who continue to deliver vital work under increasingly challenging conditions.

“It is unacceptable that while other employees received a higher settlement, this group has been left behind.

“There is no justification for treating our members differently when it comes to pay.

“The strong mandate for action reflects the determination of our members to achieve pay justice.

“We urge management to return to the negotiating table with a serious and fair offer for 2023/2024 pay that addresses the imbalance and respects the value of all staff equally.”

Rose Kelly, NI Water’s director of people and learning, said they believe the pay offer was fair and equitable.

“As an arm’s length organisation, NI Water operates a range of complex pay arrangements across its workforce.

“Over 95% of our staff accepted the 2023/24 pay deal. However, Nipsa separately balloted a small number of employees who chose to remain on a legacy pay framework, and they have rejected the pay offer.

“The union has informed us that 29 of these staff out of a collective bargaining unit of almost 1,000 employees have voted to take industrial action, including a one-day strike on Thursday 26 June.

