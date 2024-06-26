Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A love story of ‘epic’ proportions has ignited within the South Eastern Trust, as a couple who met during the preparation and launch of the new Regional digital patient record system, encompass, powered by epic, are preparing to walk down the aisle.

Pharmacy Super User Rebekah McKinney, who works in the South Eastern Trust, and Encompass Business Change Pharmacist James Hyde, who works in the Northern Trust, met at the Ulster Hospital during their Encompass training last year and worked closely together throughout the period of ‘Go Live’ in November 2023.

Rebekah explained: “Encompass has brought many changes in work, but I’m even more excited about the change Encompass has brought about to my personal life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"James and I are so excited as we continue to plan our wedding and future together in our own happily ever after.”

James’ unforgettable proposal to Rebekah at Disney’s Magic Kingdom. Pic credit: SEHSCT

James explained how it was during this time that he and Rebekah, “got chatting more and then started going out in December 2023.”

He continued: “Fast forward a few months and Rebekah and I flew out to Orlando, Florida, to meet with her brother who lives there.”

James ensured that this was really going to be a trip to remember, as he popped the question to Rebekah in front of the Magic Kingdom’s Cinderella’s Castle in Disney World.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James and Rebekah pictured at the Ulster Hospital. Pic credit: SEHSCT

James added: “Thankfully Rebekah said ‘yes’ and we are planning the fairy tale wedding in December this year.