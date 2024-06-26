South Eastern Trust love story with a magical ending
Pharmacy Super User Rebekah McKinney, who works in the South Eastern Trust, and Encompass Business Change Pharmacist James Hyde, who works in the Northern Trust, met at the Ulster Hospital during their Encompass training last year and worked closely together throughout the period of ‘Go Live’ in November 2023.
Rebekah explained: “Encompass has brought many changes in work, but I’m even more excited about the change Encompass has brought about to my personal life.
"James and I are so excited as we continue to plan our wedding and future together in our own happily ever after.”
James explained how it was during this time that he and Rebekah, “got chatting more and then started going out in December 2023.”
He continued: “Fast forward a few months and Rebekah and I flew out to Orlando, Florida, to meet with her brother who lives there.”
James ensured that this was really going to be a trip to remember, as he popped the question to Rebekah in front of the Magic Kingdom’s Cinderella’s Castle in Disney World.
James added: “Thankfully Rebekah said ‘yes’ and we are planning the fairy tale wedding in December this year.
"I am originally based within the Northern Trust and took a secondment to come to the South Eastern Trust which I’m so glad I did and now the countdown is on until the wedding.”