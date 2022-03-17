St Patrick's Day falls on March 17 and honours Ireland and Northern Ireland's patron saint.

The holiday is celebrated around the world, from parades in New York to Belfast, to Chicago and its famous green river.

But what is the correct way to abbreviate St Patrick's Day? - Here's everything you need to know.

Which is correct St Patty's Day or St Paddy's Day?

The correct way to abbreviate St Patrick's Day is St Paddy's Day.

This comes from the Irish spelling of Patrick which is spelt Pádraig and nicknamed Paddy.

People in Ireland and Northern Ireland do not use the abbreviation 'Patty,' this version is mostly used in America.

In Ireland and Northern Ireland, the nickname Patty, is often used for the female name Patricia.

Who was St Patrick?

St Patrick is the patron saint of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

At age 16, he was kidnapped from his home and taken to Ireland, where he was forced to tend sheep.

It was during this experience, that he turned to his faith and eventually escaped his captors, returning back to his family.

After returning home, he was called in a dream to return to Ireland and share his Christian faith with them.

St Patrick is celebrated as bringing Christianity to Ireland, with his famous symbol being the shamrock.

One of the greatest legends of St Patrick is that he banished all the snakes from Ireland, however, snakes are not known to have ever inhabited the region.

How is St Patrick's Day celebrated?

St Patrick’s Day is celebrated across Ireland and Northern Ireland with parades and carnivals, celebrating the patron saint.

Irish traditional music plays a key role in festivities, with music sessions taking part in many pubs across the island.

People generally wear green enjoy a drink or two.

There is also a religious element, with many people attending church services to commemorate St Patrick and how he brought Christianity to Ireland.