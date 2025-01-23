Storm Éowyn: Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon closing temporarily due to severe weather warning
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon has urged customers to stay safe as it announced its temporary closure due to Storm Éowyn.
In an online statement Rushmere Shopping Centre said: “Due to the severe weather warning, please be advised Rushmere will open at 2pm on Friday 24th January.
"Please contact individual stores directly for updates on their opening times. Their contact details can be found on our website.
"Thank you for understanding, and please take extra care during the weather warning.”