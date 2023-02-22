Stranger walks off street to give £1,000 to local charity to help children in random act of kindness

News of a magnanimous gesture is revealed on Kindness of Strangers Facebook page.

In the post the magnanimous gesture is revealed in the post which is linked to Northern Ireland charity Kinshipcareni.com

The post says: “You are around 5ft 3 inches in height with short dark brown hair.

"At 4.46pm this afternoon you came out of nowhere and walked into our office and donated £1,000.

“We asked you to tell us a little about yourself.

"You told us that you are 1 of a large sibling group and that you and all your brothers and sisters are fit and healthy.

"You told us that you support a different charity every year and that your sister told you about the work of Kinship Care NI.

Cash donated by kind carer

"You told us that you are a carer in the community and that you care for someone who is severely disabled. You spoke very highly of your work and how rewarding it is for you.

"You said you wanted to donate £1,000 towards our work with local children.

"You then got a wee bit emotional and then we got a wee bit emotional and you left.

"From us to you, our kind carer - THANK YOU for coming into see us, THANK YOU for sharing with us your own very personal story and THANK YOU for choosing to support children in kinship care.

"We very much appreciate it.”

