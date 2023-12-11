Funeral details have now been released for Dr Syd Millar after his death on December 10.

According to his death notice in Funeral Times, he died ‘peacefully at home’ in Broughshane.

He is described as the ‘beloved husband of the late Enid, loving father of Peter, Jonathan and Lesley, dear father-in-law of Jill, Sarah and Bryan, devoted grandfather of Oliver, Patrick, Kathryn, Ellie, Kane, Aimee, Will, Hannah, great grandfather of Penny and loving brother of Jimmy, Audrey, Reba and the late Trevor and Bee’.

The notice adds: “After a private interment, a Service of Thanksgiving for Sydney’s life will be held in West Presbyterian Church on Thursday 14th December at 12 noon”.

"Sadly missed by his loving family and family circle” adds the Death notice.

Scores of tributes have been posted online to Dr Syd Millar, Légion d’Honneur, CBE, MBE who died at the age of 89-years.

Tributes on social media reveal the extent of the respect for the former sportsman.

He leaves “an indelible rugby legacy from his involvement with Ballymena, Ulster, Ireland, the British & Irish Lions, and World Rugby”, says the IRFU.

A stalwart of Ballymena Rugby Club and Ulster Rugby, Millar made his Ireland debut in 1958 and won a total of 37 caps as well as playing on three British & Irish Lions tours – 1959, 1962 and 1966.

He went on to coach Ireland between 1973 and 1975 and was the mastermind behind the Lions’ undefeated tour to South Africa in 1974.

He also served as Lions manager on the 1980 tour and as Ireland manager at the inaugural 1987 Rugby World Cup.

Another tribute from Ballymena RFC said: “It is with deep regret that the Board of Directors of Ballymena RFC inform members of the passing of highly esteemed member Syd Millar.

"On behalf of everyone connected with Ballymena RFC, could we extend our sincere condolences to his daughter Lesley, sons Peter and Johnny and all who mourn his passing”.

Also on social media, former UTV political editor, Ken Reid said: “Syd Millar has passed away. A magnificent man. Supreme player, coach and administrator, he never forgot his roots. When I was confined briefly to a wheelchair, he was one of the first to offer to help in whatever way he could. World renowned yet so humble. A true legend.”

Meanwhile, Official Lions Rugby ·posted: “Rest in Peace Syd.

Rev. Ian Paisley and Dr. Syd Millar who both received the Freedom of the Borough in Ballymena

“There aren’t many people who have given as much to the Lions, or our sport, as the great Syd Millar. Three tours as a player, one as a series winning coach and another as a manager.

"He also served as a committee member, selector and chairman. It all adds up to an amazing nine tours over six decades.

“All our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“He will be greatly missed.”

Another tribute from Ballymena Borough Chamber of Commerce and Industry said: “Without doubt Syd was a true rugby legend, known and respected across the world. He worked tirelessly for Ballymena RFC, Ulster Rugby, Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) and then latterly World Rugby. Syd was awarded the Legion d’honneur for his work in the organising the 2007 Rugby World Cup in France.

"I was fortunate when trying to establish the Community Rugby Section at Ballymena RFC, aiming to bring rugby to children of all backgrounds and abilities, including children and adults with disability, that Syd was right behind me giving the benefit of his expertise and support at every opportunity.

Ballymena Lions Syd Millar, Stevie Smith and Willie John McBride at a Ballymena Academy Past Pupils spring barbeque

"In December 2013 I was Vice Chair of the Rugby Club and at our annual Christmas Dinner made the mistake of wearing a pink jacket. Within minutes Syd bounced over and nothing would do but he had to put my jacket on – I must have hundreds of rugby photographs but the one below is without doubt my favourite. At the same dinner Syd took time to chat to my Dad, who had never been in a rugby Club before, and made sure he felt welcome and part of the festivities.

"Whilst Syd was without doubt a rugby legend, he was also a caring and dedicated family man and an absolute ‘gentleman’. He will be sadly missed.