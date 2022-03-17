UUP MLA Andy Allen

In a social media post the East Belfast politician said: “It is with a heavy and broken heart on behalf of my family and I that I write this post to inform those who knew my younger brother, Christopher, of his untimely passing yesterday afternoon.

“I will post funeral details when they become available.

“Goodbyes are not forever, are not the end; it simply means I’ll miss you until we meet again.

“See you in the reorg mate!”

His message is inundated with messages of sympathy from fellow UUP members and friends.

In another post Zoe Allen writes: “The world lost a beautiful life yesterday.

“His babies lost an amazing Daddy & his beautiful partner Ashleigh Williams lost her best friend.

“My Mum Jacqui Allen & uncle Andy Allen losing their brother & his mum losing her son. Awful, awful news, my wee heart is broken for him and everyone else who loved him.

“I hope you’re at peace “uncle Chrissy” will always remember you most for having me flippin tortured the way you did as kids. ❤️ I just wish it wasn’t so long from we all had that “catch-up”. ❤️

This afternoon the Ulster Unionist Party Leader Doug Beattie MC MLA extended his deepest sympathies to Andy Allen MBE MLA and the wider family circle following the death of his brother Christopher.

He said: “I was deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the untimely passing of Andy’s brother Christopher.

“On behalf of the Ulster Unionist Party I would like to extend my deepest condolences to Andy and his family as they mourn their loss.

“Andy is a dear friend and colleague and whilst I know that no words can truly provide comfort at a time like this, Andy and his family are in the thoughts and prayers of all of us as they come to terms with their loss.”

