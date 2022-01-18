Thanks to Coastguard on anniversary

Councillor Richard Holmes met with representatives at the Giant’s Causeway at the weekend, where a throwline was cast into the water as a symbol of the service’s dedication.

He said: “We are immensely grateful for the services of HM Coastguard and all our current and former members should be proud of the part they play in the organisation’s history.

“The Coastguard carries out incredibly important work keeping our expansive coastline safe, and this anniversary presents an opportunity to reflect on the bravery, hard work and diligence it represents.

Councillor Richard Holmes meets with Coastguard representatives at the Giant's Causeway

“In Causeway Coast and Glens, we are fortunate to have two highly skilled teams based in Ballycastle and Coleraine. They have saved countless lives, and we should never take this for granted.

“I want to offer my congratulations on this special anniversary and express my thanks to everyone connected with local teams for the exceptional service they provide.”