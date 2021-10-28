2. Katie Melua - Dominican College Fortwilliam

Katie Melua moved to Belfast with her family from Georgia in 1993. Katie went on to attend Dominican College Fortwilliam located on Fortwilliam Park in North Belfast. Although her family moved to London in 1999, Melua looks back fondly on her time living in Belfast, even dedicating a song to the city in her breakthrough debut album.

Photo: Getty Images