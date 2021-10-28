Ever wondered where Eamon Holmes went to school, or actor Jamie Dornan? What about television presenter Christine Lampard or singer Katie Melua?
Well look no further – these are the Belfast schools attended by celebrities.
More from the News Letter:
1. Jamie Dornan - Methodist College
Jamie Dornan best known for his roles in the Fall and Fifty Shades franchise, was born in Holywood and grew up in the suburbs of Belfast. He studied and boarded at Methodist College, located on the Malone Road in the university area of South Belfast.
Photo: Getty Images
2. Katie Melua - Dominican College Fortwilliam
Katie Melua moved to Belfast with her family from Georgia in 1993. Katie went on to attend Dominican College Fortwilliam located on Fortwilliam Park in North Belfast. Although her family moved to London in 1999, Melua looks back fondly on her time living in Belfast, even dedicating a song to the city in her breakthrough debut album.
Photo: Getty Images
3. Eamon Holmes - St Malachy's College
Eamon Holmes attended St Malachy's College on the Antrim Road in North Belfast. After leaving school he went to study journalism at Dublin College of Business studies before starting his career at UTV.
Photo: Getty Images
4. Gary Lightbody - Campbell College
Snow Patrol singer Gary Lightbody attended Campbell College, an all-boys school situated on the Belmont Road in east Belfast. It was his time at Campbell that inspired him to start writing songs after becoming enthralled with Seamus Heaney poetry in English class.
Photo: Getty Images