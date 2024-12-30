The full list of the Northern Ireland recipients from the King's New Year Honours list 2025
Awards for New Year 2025
Order of the British Empire Commanders of the Order of the British Empire
Sharon Philomena SMYTH, Newtownards, County Down – Chief Executive, Construction Procurement Delivery, Northern Ireland Civil Service. For services to Procurement
Officers of the Order of the British Empire
Michael BLOOMFIELD, Bangor, County Down – Chief Executive, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. For services to Health and Social Care
Deirdra Gabrielle CONAGHAN, Londonderry, County Borough of Londonderry – For services to Theatre and to Education for Adults with Learning Disabilities
Professor Diana Sharman Mary FITZSIMONS, Newtownabbey, County Antrim – For services to Housing, to a Shared Future and to Sustainable Communities in Northern Ireland
Julian John HALLIGAN, Ballyclare, County Antrim – Senior Scientific Officer, Forensic Science Northern Ireland. For services to Justice and to Forensic Science
Professor Hugh Henry PATTERSON, Belfast, County Borough of Belfast – Professor Emeritus of Politics, Ulster University. For services to Education and to Peacebuilding in Northern Ireland
Deirdre Anne WEBB, Belfast, County Borough of Belfast – Lately Assistant Director of Nursing for Healthcare. For services to Women, Children and Families in Northern Ireland
Roger Ian WILSON, Cookstown, County Tyrone – Chief Executive, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council. For Public Service in Northern Ireland
Members of the Order of the British Empire
Janice Louise ALLEN, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh – Principal, Fivemiletown College. For services to Education in Northern Ireland
Margaret Elizabeth Deirdre AMOR, Londonderry, County Londonderry – For services to the community in Northern Ireland Katherine BEGGS, Belfast, County Borough of Belfast – Northern Ireland Director, National Lottery Community Fund. For services to Public and Community Services in Northern Ireland
William Ivan BLACK, Strabane, County Tyrone – For services to Charitable Fundraising in Northern Ireland
George Alan Craig BRADSHAW, Omagh, County Tyrone – For services to Education in Northern Ireland
Eric James Alexander BROWN, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh – Chair, South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF). For services to the community in County Fermanagh
Marissa James CALLAGHAN, Belfast, County Antrim – Footballer. For services to Association Football and to the community in Northern Ireland
Catherine Mary CLIFFORD, Maghera, County Londonderry – Director, Rural Community Network. For services to Rural Communities and to Peace Building in Northern Ireland
Dr Gary CRAIG, Belfast, County Antrim – Inspector, Police Service for Northern Ireland. For Public and Charitable Service
Neil DOHERTY, Londonderry, County Borough of Londonderry – For services to the community in County Londonderry
Henry Gabriel DOLAN, Strabane, County Tyrone – For services to the Economy and to the community in Strabane, County Tyrone
Hugh Anthony DUNCAN, Strabane, County Tyrone – For services to Entertainment and to the community in Northern Ireland
Lorraine FINLAY, Bangor, County Down – Principal Officer, Head, Area Planning, Department of Education, Northern Ireland Civil Service. For services to Education
Joanne Marie FITZPATRICK, Castlewellan, County Down – Core Programming and Curriculum Specialist, PeacePlayers. For services to Peace, Reconciliation and Sport in the community in Northern Ireland
Roisin Bernadette FLYNN, Londonderry, County Borough of Londonderry – For services to People affected by Dementia in the Western Health and Social Care Trust Area
Susan Helen GIBSON, Omagh, County Tyrone – Vice-Principal, Omagh High School. For services to Education in Northern Ireland
Winston GLASS, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh – Principal, Enniskillen Model Primary School. For services to Education in Northern Ireland
Gerard GRIBBON, Armagh, County Armagh – For services to the community in Armagh
Dr Linley Patrick HAMILTON, Dromore, County Down – For services to the Music Industry in Northern Ireland
Charles HAN, Downpatrick, County Down – Lately International Liaison Manager, Home Office. For services to Border Security
Ashley Irwin HAYES, Belfast, County Down – Prison Governor, Hydebank Wood Secure College and Women's Prison, Northern Ireland Prison Service. For Public Service
Fiona Mary Patricia KANE, Larne, County Antrim -. Director, Vice-Chancellor's Office, Ulster University. For Public Service in Northern Ireland
Professor Francis Paul KEENAN, Carrickfergus, County Antrim – Professor, School of Mathematics and Physics, Queen's University Belfast. For services to Higher Education
George John LUCAS, Hillsborough, County Down – For services to Tennis and to Sports Management and Administration in Northern Ireland
David MARTIN, Craigavon, County Armagh – Chair of Friends of Brownlow House. For voluntary services to the community in Lurgan, Northern Ireland
Thomas Seamus MCCABE, Newry, County Down – For voluntary service to the community in Newry, Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland
Jonathan William MCDOWELL, Belfast, County Down – Founder, Indie Fude. For services to the Food and Drink Industry in Northern Ireland
Robert James MCKELVEY, Castlederg, County Tyrone – For services to Castlederg Credit Union and to the community in County Tyrone
Niall MCKENNA, Belfast, County Borough of Belfast – Chef and Owner, James St and Waterman House. For services to Hospitality and to Tourism, and to Local Food and Drink Producers in Northern Ireland
Patrick MCLAUGHLIN, Ballymena, County Antrim – Coxswain, Red Bay Lifeboat Station and Trustee, Royal National Lifeboat Institution. For voluntary services to Maritime Safety
Anthony John Adam MCNALLY, Belfast, County Borough of Belfast – Detective Chief Superintendent, Police Service of Northern Ireland. For Public Service
Arthur Hugh Anthony O'HAGAN, Armagh, County Armagh – For services to the community in Armagh
William James PRIMROSE, Fivemiletown, County Tyrone – For services to Small Businesses in Northern Ireland
Dr Stephen Eric REANEY, Armagh, County Armagh – General Practitioner. For voluntary service to the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service
Gareth SAYERS, Castlederg, County Tyrone – or services to Business and to the Economy in County Tyrone
Hannah Elizabeth SCOTT, Coleraine,, County Londonderry – For services to Rowing
Kerrie Jean SWEENEY, Antrim, County Antrim – Chief Executive, Maritime Belfast Trust. For services to Maritime Heritage and to Tourism in Northern Ireland
Claire TAGGART, Larne, County Antrim – For services to Boccia
David Lorimer THOMPSON, Dungannon, County Tyrone – For services to Education and to the community in County Tyrone
Medallists of the Order of the British Empire
Arthur Alexander Stewart BARBOUR, Lisburn, County Antrim – Volunteer Fundraiser, Cancer Focus NI. For Charitable Services
David John BREW, Lisburn, County Antrim – For services to Older People and to Disabled People in Northern Ireland
Nathan William CHAMBERS, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh – Emergency Response Volunteer, Enniskillen, British Red Cross. For voluntary service to the Red Cross
Annie Dolores Elizabeth CROWE, Castlederg, County Tyrone – Founder and Manager, First Steps Children Centre, Castlederg. For services to Childcare in County Tyrone
Robert James ELLIOTT, Antrim, County Antrim – Lately School Crossing Patrol, Education Authority for Northern Ireland. For services to Education and to the community in County Antrim
Samuel David FERGUSON, Carrickfergus, County Antrim – President, Chair of the Board, Abbey Credit Union. For services to the community of Newtownabbey, County Antrim
Kathy Maureen FINLAY, Newtownards, County Down – Staff Officer, Claims Manager, Roads Claims Unit, Department for Infrastructure, Northern Ireland Civil Service. For Public Service
Rachel Ann FORBES, Londonderry, County Borough of Londonderry – For services to NHS Primary Care in Northern Ireland
Eileen Lorraine GIBSON, Carrickfergus, County Antrim – Nurse, Social Worker and Area Manager, Northern Health and Social Care Trust. For services to Older People with Dementia and Adults with Learning Disabilities in County Antrim
Sarah Elizabeth JOHNSTON (Sally Johnston), Newry, County Down – Lately Principal’s Personal Assistant, Banbridge Academy. For services to Education and to the community in County Down
Sarah KELLY, Craigavon, County Armagh – Unit Catering Supervisor, Education Authority Northern Ireland. For services to Education Catering in the Primary School Sector in Northern Ireland
Robert David KIRKLAND, Dungannon, County Tyrone – For services to the Music Industry in Northern Ireland
Paula KLEIN, Bangor, County Down – For services to Young People in Classical Music in Northern Ireland
Alexander Gordon LINDSAY, Lisburn, County Antrim – For services to Education in Lisburn, County Antrim
Kathy LOUGHRIDGE, Belfast, County Borough of Belfast – Fundraiser, Marie Curie. For services to Marie Curie in Northern Ireland
The Right Reverend Monsignor Bryan MCCANNY, Limavady, County Borough of Londonderry – Parish Priest. For services to the community in Limavady, County Londonderry
Sandra MCCONNELL, Lisburn, County Antrim – For services to Mental Health and to Young People with Learning Disabilities
Mary Catherine MCCOY, Newtownabbey, County Antrim – Clinical Services Manager, Emergency Medicine Antrim Area Hospital Northern Health and Social Services Trust. For voluntary services to Tackling Homelessness in Belfast
Martin Carter MCCULLOUGH, Newry, County Armagh – For services to Junior and Para Archery in Northern Ireland
Siobhan Marie MCELNEA, Belfast, County Borough of Belfast – Probation Officer and Victim Liaison Officer, Probation Board for Northern Ireland. For services to Victims of Crime and to the Criminal Justice System
Thomas William NEILL, Omagh, County Tyrone – For services to Local Rugby in Northern Ireland
Roberta Violet PHILLIPS, Maghera, County Londonderry – Chair, Maghera Cancer Research Committee. For Charitable Services
Doreen Edna Mary Courtney PITTS, Ballyclare, County Antrim – For services to the Girls Brigade and to the community in County Antrim
Roberta Ruth QUINN, Newtownards, County Down – Catering Manager, Youth Justice Agency. For services to the Youth Justice System
Lesley Caron RUTHERFORD, Belfast, County Borough of Belfast – Nurse Consultant, Marie Curie, Belfast Health and Social Care Trust and Queens University Belfast. For services to Palliative Care Patients
Colin Andrew SMALL, Omagh, County Tyrone – For services to the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award in County Tyrone
William John Norman SOMERVILLE, Limavady, County Londonderry – For services to the community of Limavady, County Londonderry
Carol Ann SPROULE, Castlederg, County Tyrone – For services to Nursing and to the community in County Tyrone
Sarah-Louise TAGGART, Downpatrick, County Down – Scout Leader. For services to Scouting and to the community in Downpatrick
Mervyn THOMPSON, Coleraine, County Londonderry – Director, Parkrun Portrush. For services to the community in Portrush, County Antrim
