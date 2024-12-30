The full list of the Northern Ireland recipients from the King's New Year Honours list 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

His Majesty The King’s New Year 2025 Honours List

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Awards for New Year 2025

Order of the British Empire Commanders of the Order of the British Empire

Sharon Philomena SMYTH, Newtownards, County Down – Chief Executive, Construction Procurement Delivery, Northern Ireland Civil Service. For services to Procurement

King Charles' first New Year honours list revealed

Officers of the Order of the British Empire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael BLOOMFIELD, Bangor, County Down – Chief Executive, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. For services to Health and Social Care

Deirdra Gabrielle CONAGHAN, Londonderry, County Borough of Londonderry – For services to Theatre and to Education for Adults with Learning Disabilities

Professor Diana Sharman Mary FITZSIMONS, Newtownabbey, County Antrim – For services to Housing, to a Shared Future and to Sustainable Communities in Northern Ireland

Julian John HALLIGAN, Ballyclare, County Antrim – Senior Scientific Officer, Forensic Science Northern Ireland. For services to Justice and to Forensic Science

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Hugh Henry PATTERSON, Belfast, County Borough of Belfast – Professor Emeritus of Politics, Ulster University. For services to Education and to Peacebuilding in Northern Ireland

Deirdre Anne WEBB, Belfast, County Borough of Belfast – Lately Assistant Director of Nursing for Healthcare. For services to Women, Children and Families in Northern Ireland

Roger Ian WILSON, Cookstown, County Tyrone – Chief Executive, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council. For Public Service in Northern Ireland

Members of the Order of the British Empire

Janice Louise ALLEN, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh – Principal, Fivemiletown College. For services to Education in Northern Ireland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Margaret Elizabeth Deirdre AMOR, Londonderry, County Londonderry – For services to the community in Northern Ireland Katherine BEGGS, Belfast, County Borough of Belfast – Northern Ireland Director, National Lottery Community Fund. For services to Public and Community Services in Northern Ireland

William Ivan BLACK, Strabane, County Tyrone – For services to Charitable Fundraising in Northern Ireland

George Alan Craig BRADSHAW, Omagh, County Tyrone – For services to Education in Northern Ireland

Eric James Alexander BROWN, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh – Chair, South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF). For services to the community in County Fermanagh

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marissa James CALLAGHAN, Belfast, County Antrim – Footballer. For services to Association Football and to the community in Northern Ireland

Catherine Mary CLIFFORD, Maghera, County Londonderry – Director, Rural Community Network. For services to Rural Communities and to Peace Building in Northern Ireland

Dr Gary CRAIG, Belfast, County Antrim – Inspector, Police Service for Northern Ireland. For Public and Charitable Service

Neil DOHERTY, Londonderry, County Borough of Londonderry – For services to the community in County Londonderry

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henry Gabriel DOLAN, Strabane, County Tyrone – For services to the Economy and to the community in Strabane, County Tyrone

Hugh Anthony DUNCAN, Strabane, County Tyrone – For services to Entertainment and to the community in Northern Ireland

Lorraine FINLAY, Bangor, County Down – Principal Officer, Head, Area Planning, Department of Education, Northern Ireland Civil Service. For services to Education

Joanne Marie FITZPATRICK, Castlewellan, County Down – Core Programming and Curriculum Specialist, PeacePlayers. For services to Peace, Reconciliation and Sport in the community in Northern Ireland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roisin Bernadette FLYNN, Londonderry, County Borough of Londonderry – For services to People affected by Dementia in the Western Health and Social Care Trust Area

Susan Helen GIBSON, Omagh, County Tyrone – Vice-Principal, Omagh High School. For services to Education in Northern Ireland

Winston GLASS, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh – Principal, Enniskillen Model Primary School. For services to Education in Northern Ireland

Gerard GRIBBON, Armagh, County Armagh – For services to the community in Armagh

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Linley Patrick HAMILTON, Dromore, County Down – For services to the Music Industry in Northern Ireland

Charles HAN, Downpatrick, County Down – Lately International Liaison Manager, Home Office. For services to Border Security

Ashley Irwin HAYES, Belfast, County Down – Prison Governor, Hydebank Wood Secure College and Women's Prison, Northern Ireland Prison Service. For Public Service

Fiona Mary Patricia KANE, Larne, County Antrim -. Director, Vice-Chancellor's Office, Ulster University. For Public Service in Northern Ireland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Francis Paul KEENAN, Carrickfergus, County Antrim – Professor, School of Mathematics and Physics, Queen's University Belfast. For services to Higher Education

George John LUCAS, Hillsborough, County Down – For services to Tennis and to Sports Management and Administration in Northern Ireland

David MARTIN, Craigavon, County Armagh – Chair of Friends of Brownlow House. For voluntary services to the community in Lurgan, Northern Ireland

Thomas Seamus MCCABE, Newry, County Down – For voluntary service to the community in Newry, Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan William MCDOWELL, Belfast, County Down – Founder, Indie Fude. For services to the Food and Drink Industry in Northern Ireland

Robert James MCKELVEY, Castlederg, County Tyrone – For services to Castlederg Credit Union and to the community in County Tyrone

Niall MCKENNA, Belfast, County Borough of Belfast – Chef and Owner, James St and Waterman House. For services to Hospitality and to Tourism, and to Local Food and Drink Producers in Northern Ireland

Patrick MCLAUGHLIN, Ballymena, County Antrim – Coxswain, Red Bay Lifeboat Station and Trustee, Royal National Lifeboat Institution. For voluntary services to Maritime Safety

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony John Adam MCNALLY, Belfast, County Borough of Belfast – Detective Chief Superintendent, Police Service of Northern Ireland. For Public Service

Arthur Hugh Anthony O'HAGAN, Armagh, County Armagh – For services to the community in Armagh

William James PRIMROSE, Fivemiletown, County Tyrone – For services to Small Businesses in Northern Ireland

Dr Stephen Eric REANEY, Armagh, County Armagh – General Practitioner. For voluntary service to the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gareth SAYERS, Castlederg, County Tyrone – or services to Business and to the Economy in County Tyrone

Hannah Elizabeth SCOTT, Coleraine,, County Londonderry – For services to Rowing

Kerrie Jean SWEENEY, Antrim, County Antrim – Chief Executive, Maritime Belfast Trust. For services to Maritime Heritage and to Tourism in Northern Ireland

Claire TAGGART, Larne, County Antrim – For services to Boccia

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Lorimer THOMPSON, Dungannon, County Tyrone – For services to Education and to the community in County Tyrone

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire

Arthur Alexander Stewart BARBOUR, Lisburn, County Antrim – Volunteer Fundraiser, Cancer Focus NI. For Charitable Services

David John BREW, Lisburn, County Antrim – For services to Older People and to Disabled People in Northern Ireland

Nathan William CHAMBERS, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh – Emergency Response Volunteer, Enniskillen, British Red Cross. For voluntary service to the Red Cross

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Annie Dolores Elizabeth CROWE, Castlederg, County Tyrone – Founder and Manager, First Steps Children Centre, Castlederg. For services to Childcare in County Tyrone

Robert James ELLIOTT, Antrim, County Antrim – Lately School Crossing Patrol, Education Authority for Northern Ireland. For services to Education and to the community in County Antrim

Samuel David FERGUSON, Carrickfergus, County Antrim – President, Chair of the Board, Abbey Credit Union. For services to the community of Newtownabbey, County Antrim

Kathy Maureen FINLAY, Newtownards, County Down – Staff Officer, Claims Manager, Roads Claims Unit, Department for Infrastructure, Northern Ireland Civil Service. For Public Service

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Ann FORBES, Londonderry, County Borough of Londonderry – For services to NHS Primary Care in Northern Ireland

Eileen Lorraine GIBSON, Carrickfergus, County Antrim – Nurse, Social Worker and Area Manager, Northern Health and Social Care Trust. For services to Older People with Dementia and Adults with Learning Disabilities in County Antrim

Sarah Elizabeth JOHNSTON (Sally Johnston), Newry, County Down – Lately Principal’s Personal Assistant, Banbridge Academy. For services to Education and to the community in County Down

Sarah KELLY, Craigavon, County Armagh – Unit Catering Supervisor, Education Authority Northern Ireland. For services to Education Catering in the Primary School Sector in Northern Ireland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert David KIRKLAND, Dungannon, County Tyrone – For services to the Music Industry in Northern Ireland

Paula KLEIN, Bangor, County Down – For services to Young People in Classical Music in Northern Ireland

Alexander Gordon LINDSAY, Lisburn, County Antrim – For services to Education in Lisburn, County Antrim

Kathy LOUGHRIDGE, Belfast, County Borough of Belfast – Fundraiser, Marie Curie. For services to Marie Curie in Northern Ireland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Right Reverend Monsignor Bryan MCCANNY, Limavady, County Borough of Londonderry – Parish Priest. For services to the community in Limavady, County Londonderry

Sandra MCCONNELL, Lisburn, County Antrim – For services to Mental Health and to Young People with Learning Disabilities

Mary Catherine MCCOY, Newtownabbey, County Antrim – Clinical Services Manager, Emergency Medicine Antrim Area Hospital Northern Health and Social Services Trust. For voluntary services to Tackling Homelessness in Belfast

Martin Carter MCCULLOUGH, Newry, County Armagh – For services to Junior and Para Archery in Northern Ireland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Siobhan Marie MCELNEA, Belfast, County Borough of Belfast – Probation Officer and Victim Liaison Officer, Probation Board for Northern Ireland. For services to Victims of Crime and to the Criminal Justice System

Thomas William NEILL, Omagh, County Tyrone – For services to Local Rugby in Northern Ireland

Roberta Violet PHILLIPS, Maghera, County Londonderry – Chair, Maghera Cancer Research Committee. For Charitable Services

Doreen Edna Mary Courtney PITTS, Ballyclare, County Antrim – For services to the Girls Brigade and to the community in County Antrim

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roberta Ruth QUINN, Newtownards, County Down – Catering Manager, Youth Justice Agency. For services to the Youth Justice System

Lesley Caron RUTHERFORD, Belfast, County Borough of Belfast – Nurse Consultant, Marie Curie, Belfast Health and Social Care Trust and Queens University Belfast. For services to Palliative Care Patients

Colin Andrew SMALL, Omagh, County Tyrone – For services to the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award in County Tyrone

William John Norman SOMERVILLE, Limavady, County Londonderry – For services to the community of Limavady, County Londonderry

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carol Ann SPROULE, Castlederg, County Tyrone – For services to Nursing and to the community in County Tyrone

Sarah-Louise TAGGART, Downpatrick, County Down – Scout Leader. For services to Scouting and to the community in Downpatrick