Specialists are continuing to assess the full extent of storm damage which has delayed the reopening of The Gobbins Cliff Path, Islandmagee.

The showpiece attraction had been due to welcome visitors from the start of this month but in a statement issued on Tuesday, March 18, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council says it will not reopen until further notice due to the impact of recent winds and heavy rain.

A council spokesperson said: "We deeply regret that the Gobbins Cliff Path did not reopen on March 1 as planned due to the damage caused by the recent rockfall.

The Gobbins Cliff Path, Islandmagee. Photo provided by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

“We understand that this news will be disappointing for many, but safety must always be our top priority.

"We are committed to repairing the path and reopening it as soon as it is safe to do so."

The Gobbins Cliff Path draws thousands of visitors from across the world each year.

Built on rugged rock formations, it includes several bridges, tunnels and walkways that require constant monitoring and maintenance to ensure public safety.

The popular attraction remains closed for assessment and repair. Photo: National World

"We want to reassure visitors that all efforts are going into the repair work,” added the council spokesperson.

“As this is a natural attraction built on rock faces in a difficult-to-access area, incidents such as rockfalls are beyond our control.

“We are working closely with specialists to fully assess the damage and to develop a safe plan for reopening.”

Storm Éowyn, one of the most severe storms in recent memory, brought significant disruption to much of Northern Ireland, with the Gobbins Cliff Path suffering considerable damage.

While rockfalls are a natural part of the environment in this region, the council says it is prioritising repairs to ensure that the path can reopen safely for visitors.

The local authority remains committed to the Gobbins Cliff Path's long-term sustainability and development, with the attraction’s 10th anniversary marking a milestone in its restoration and growth, following reopening in 2015.

As part of ongoing plans, significant City Deal investment has been secured that will enhance the visitor experience by developing new features, including a top path upgrade and the introduction of an XR experience.

This will allow the path to be accessible year-round, even during adverse weather conditions that can sometimes prevent access to the lower cliff path.

"Although this year’s opening has been delayed, we are focused on completing the necessary repairs as quickly as possible," the spokesperson said.

“We are confident that when it does reopen, it will be better than ever.

“We are also excited to continue our celebrations throughout 2025, marking the reopening of the path’s 10th anniversary with a variety of activities and events."