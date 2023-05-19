The annual list, compiled by The Sunday Times and published online today (and in full in this Sunday’s paper edition), breaks down the wealth amassed by various figures in the worlds of business, entertainment, and sport.

Here are the top five Northern Irish names:

1 – Stephen Fitzpatrick:

Sector: energy and transport (OVO and Vertical Aerospace)

£2.212bn (up £872m)

2 – Lady Ballyedmond and family:

Sector: pharmaceuticals (Norbrook, animal medicines)

A promotional image of the VX4 aircraft, produced by Stephen Fitzptrick's Vertical Aerospace

£1.05bn (down £197m)

3 – Martin Naughton and family:

Sector: household goods (Glen Dimplex, makers of electric heaters, showers, and cookers)

£850m (up £50m)

4 – Robert and William Barnett and family:

Sector: food distribution and packaging (W&R Barnett – founded in 1896 as a grain merchant, today it is a multinational group which moves molasses, oils, and animal feed – such as the Belfast brand Thompson’s)

£525m (new entry)

5 – Michael Loughran and family:

Sector: fuel distribution (LCC, a fuel group incorporating Star Fuels, Campsie Fuels, Click Oil, and the Go petrol station business, as well as international coal shipping and processing)

£500m (new entry).

Compared to them, Co Down golfing legend Rory McIlroy is a relative pauper, with wealth estimated at a “mere” £200m.

Stephen Fitzpatrick was the number one NI name on the list last year too, but then his wealth was estimated at £1.34bn (up £665m on the year before).

He reportedly used to attend Our Lady and St Patrick’s College, a grammar school in east Belfast.

In 2021 both the Daily Mail and Evening Standard called him “Britain’s Elon Musk”, after the founder of electric car firm Tesla and rocket company SpaceX.

He is in his mid-40s and runs Ovo Energy and Vertical Aerospace, both based in Bristol, south-west England.

The first business touts itself as a green energy supplier, focussing on offering renewable-powered electricity to consumers.

The second produces futuristic-looking aircraft which are a kind of a cross between a car, a drone, and a helicopter.

The craft it is currently focussed on is called the VX4, which his firm describes as follows: “With speeds over 200mph, near silent when in flight, zero emissions and low cost per passenger mile, the VX4 is going to open up urban air mobility to a whole range of passengers and transform how we travel.”