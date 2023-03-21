News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
42 minutes ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
47 minutes ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
5 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
6 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
6 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free

These are some of the applications from bands and organisations received by the Parades Commission to march on Easter Monday, 2023

Here are some of the bands and organisations who have applied to the Parades Commission to march on Easter Monday – April 10, 2023.

By Gemma Murray
Published 21st Mar 2023, 14:58 GMT- 1 min read

They include:

  • ABOD Belfast Browning Club – East Belfast – 10 April, 2023
  • ABOD Campsie Club – Castlederg – 10 April, 2023
  • Mourne Vintage Club – Kilkeel – 10 April, 2023
  • ABOD Murray Club – Crumlin Branch – 10 April 2023
  • Ballymacarrett Defenders Flute Band – East Belfast – 10 April, 2023
  • ABOD Campsie Club Rasharkin – Rasharkin – 10 April, 2023
  • ABOD Newtownstewart Branch – Newtownstewart – 10 April, 2023
  • ABOD Clounagh Campsie Club – Portadown – 10 April, 2023
  • ABOD 1st Rathcoole – Newtownabbey – 10 April, 2023
  • ABOD Clifton Branch – Belfast – 10 April, 2023
  • ABOD Shankill – Belfast – 10 April 2023
  • ABOD No Surrender Club South Belfast – Belfast – 10 April, 2023
  • Ligoniel Walker Club ABOD – Belfast – 10 April, 2023
  • ABOD Lurgan No 1 Branch Club – Lurgan – 10 April 2023
  • ABOD South Derry & East Tyrone Amalgamated Committee – Cookstown – 10 April, 2023
  • ABOD Bangor Browning Club – Bangor – 10 April, 2023
  • ABOD Shankill Road Campsie Club – Belfast – 10 April, 2023
  • Moneymore Young Farmers – Magherafelt – 10 April, 2023
  • Armagh Commemoration Committee – Armagh – 10 April, 2023
  • Clonduff Vintage & Classic Club, Hilltown – 10 April, 2023
  • Tyrone National Graves Association – Carrickmore – 10 April, 2023
  • Sandy Row Mitchelburne Branch Club – Belfast – 10 April, 2023
  • Derryloran Boyne Defenders – Cookstown – 10 April, 2023
  • Cookstown Apprentice Boys – Cookstown – 10 April, 2023
  • Mitchelburne Club ABOD Kesh Branch – Kesh – 10 April, 2023
  • Morris Minor Owners Club – Belfast – 10 April, 2023
  • Apprentice Boys of Derry, Newtownards Club – Newtownards – 10 April 2023
  • Killyleagh Apprentice Boys Mitchelburn Club – Killyleagh – 10 April, 2023
  • Belfast Walker Club – Belfast – 10 April, 2023
  • Apprentice boys of Derry (larne Walker club) – Larne – 10 April, 2023
  • Sons of Ireland – Rasharkin – 10 April, 2023
  • Ballyeaston Baker Club – Ballyclare – 10 April, 2023
  • Ballycraigy sons of Ulster – Antrim – 10 April, 2023
  • Carrickfergus Campsie Club – Carrickfergus – 10 April 2023

  • Mitchelburne Club ABOD Kesh – Kesh – 10 April, 2023

  • Campsie Club, Muckamore Branch – Antrim – 10 April, 2023

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Five of the applications have been marked as ‘sensitive’.

The Apprentice Boys of Derry parade along the Shankill Road on Easter Monday, 2022 Easter Bank Holiday Monday is one the busiest days for parades during the Easter holidays. Last year there were 54 parades planned across Northern Ireland throughout the day - 30 of which are Apprentice Boys marches.
The Apprentice Boys of Derry parade along the Shankill Road on Easter Monday, 2022 Easter Bank Holiday Monday is one the busiest days for parades during the Easter holidays. Last year there were 54 parades planned across Northern Ireland throughout the day - 30 of which are Apprentice Boys marches.
The Apprentice Boys of Derry parade along the Shankill Road on Easter Monday, 2022 Easter Bank Holiday Monday is one the busiest days for parades during the Easter holidays. Last year there were 54 parades planned across Northern Ireland throughout the day - 30 of which are Apprentice Boys marches.
Most Popular

See the Parades Commission website here

Thousands of marchers took part in the Apprentice Boys of Derry Annual Shutting of the Gates Parade held in Londonderry
Thousands of marchers took part in the Apprentice Boys of Derry Annual Shutting of the Gates Parade held in Londonderry
Thousands of marchers took part in the Apprentice Boys of Derry Annual Shutting of the Gates Parade held in Londonderry
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Apprentice Boys of Derry parade along the Shankill Road on Easter Monday.
The Apprentice Boys of Derry parade along the Shankill Road on Easter Monday.
The Apprentice Boys of Derry parade along the Shankill Road on Easter Monday.