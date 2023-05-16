Here are 17 gorgeous pups that are available to be rehomed in Northern Ireland from the Dogs Trust.
Each dog has its own specific needs – but which one is most suitable for you?
1.
Monica is a lively 6 week old Collie cross puppy and is one of a litter of 5 puppies who are looking to move to their forever homes when they turn 8 weeks old. Monica is the only puppy from this litter on the website for rehoming so if you are interested in offering one a home then please just apply for Monica. The puppies are currently being cared for in foster homes where they are getting off to a great straight with getting used to life in a home. Photo: Dogs Trust
2.
Zac is such a sweet little 9 year old Miniature Poodle, he is partially sighted but is full of beans and is a true little character who is keeping his foster carer entertained with his antics! Despite being partially sighted Zac loves playing with his toys, especially running around after a football, and with anyone he meets he jumps up on his hind legs with the front paws out trying to find where you are so he can get some attention. He is housetrained and loves curling up on the sofa for a nap in the evenings after a day of pottering around the garden with the foster carers own dogs, going for walks and playing with his toys. Photo: Dogs Trust
3.
Becky is the sweetest little 4 year old Maltese Crossbreed who absolutely loves human company. She needs to be the only dog in the home and will need adopters that are willing to help her with her training around other dogs. Becky loves her walks and she will happily jump into the car and join you on your adventures. She is a sociable lady when it comes to people! Becky could live with secondary school aged children. Photo: Dogs Trust
4.
Snowy is a very handsome Chihuahua Crossbreed who is estimated to be around 2 years old. He is looking for a quieter home with someone around for most of the day. He can be left alone for around 3 to 4 hours a day but this should be limited as he adores human company! Snowy has lived with children before, but if his new home has children, they should be used to interacting with dogs and be older in age (around 10+). He can live with or without another dog in the home, but they should be spayed or neutered. Snowy loves to run around and play with people outside! A secure outdoor space would be brilliant for him. Photo: Dogs Trust