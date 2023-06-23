News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found

'They were living, breathing people' - Belfast Titanic enthusiast reacts to complaints about Titan tragedy victims' wealth

​An Ulster Titanic enthusiast has spoken out against condemnation of the Titan passengers, after a wave of online commentary complaining about their wealth.
By Adam Kula
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 18:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 18:22 BST

​Stephen Cameron, a 71-year-old former firefighting commander, was reacting to an upwelling of criticism of the four tourists and their pilot, largely from leftist social media users.

Perhaps typical of them was self-described communist and Guardian contributor Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar), who tweeted about the incident many times to her 415,000+ followers over the last few days.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The Titanic submarine is a modern morality tale of what happens when you have too much money, and the grotesque inequality of sympathy, attention and aid for those without it. Migrants are ‘meant’ to die at sea; billionaires aren’t,” said one tweet.

St John's resident Patsy Power places flowers at an anchor at King's Beach at the port of St John's in Newfoundland, Canada. Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Hamish Harding, Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman, died after the missing Titan submersible suffered a catastrophic implosion while trying to reach the RMS Titanic. Picture date: Friday June 23, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SEA Titanic. Photo credit should read: Jordan Pettitt/PA WireSt John's resident Patsy Power places flowers at an anchor at King's Beach at the port of St John's in Newfoundland, Canada. Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Hamish Harding, Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman, died after the missing Titan submersible suffered a catastrophic implosion while trying to reach the RMS Titanic. Picture date: Friday June 23, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SEA Titanic. Photo credit should read: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire
St John's resident Patsy Power places flowers at an anchor at King's Beach at the port of St John's in Newfoundland, Canada. Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Hamish Harding, Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman, died after the missing Titan submersible suffered a catastrophic implosion while trying to reach the RMS Titanic. Picture date: Friday June 23, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SEA Titanic. Photo credit should read: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire
Most Popular

"We're not talking about people forced into unseaworthy vessels out of desperation, we're talking about obscenely wealthy individuals without an ounce of humility,” read another.

She also opined: “If the super-rich can spend £250,000 on vanity jaunts 2.4 miles beneath the ocean then they're not being taxed enough. We get well-funded public services, they get saved from the consequences of their own hubris. What's not to like?”

In response to such sentiments, Mr Cameron, a historian and member of the Belfast Titanic Society, said: “I feel that's wrong. You've got more money than me, or I've got more money than you – does it really matter in life? It's how you go about yourself.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It's extremely sad and I feel very much for them, and their relatives as well. They were people – they were breathing individuals. They were alive. I don't agree with the attitude that ‘because they have a bit more money, who cares about them?’”