Thin Lizzy founding member Eric Bell who played 'Whiskey in the Jar' to be honoured with Northern Ireland 'Legend' award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Thin Lizzy founding member Eric Bell is to be honoured with the Oh Yeah Legend Award at this year’s Northern Ireland Music Prize night.

​The NI Music Prize is an annual awards night celebrating the best of Northern Irish music and the evening, on November 13th at the Ulster Hall, will conclude with the Legend presentation by PRS for Music and a performance from the Eric Bell Trio. Special guests will also join Eric on the night.

Eric was the original guitarist of the rock group Thin Lizzy of which he was a member from 1969 to 1973.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He spent his early days with The Earth Dwellers, The Bluebeats and Irish showband the Dreams. He also played with Shades of Blue, where he replaced a young Gary Moore on guitar. He famously joined Van Morrison and Them in the later part of the band’s time in 1966.

Eric Bell, founding member of Thin Lizzy

Eric played on Thin Lizzy's first three classic albums and their hit single "Whiskey in the Jar". He co-wrote a number of songs with Lynott and Downey, including "The Rocker" which became a live favourite throughout the band's career.

After leaving Thin Lizzy Bell was recruited by ex-Jimi Hendrix bandmate Noel Redding, along with guitarist/singer Dave Clarke and drummer Les Sampson, to form the Noel Redding Band.

In 1980, Bell reunited with Thin Lizzy to record a tribute song to Jimi Hendrix, "Song for Jimmy". In 1980s London, Bell spent time in Mainsqueeze an eight-piece blues rock ensemble featuring saxophonist Dick Heckstall-Smith and other ex-John Mayall members. This led to a ‘live album recorded in Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club and a tour with Bo Diddley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2005, he joined Gary Moore onstage to perform "Whiskey in the Jar" at the Phil Lynott tribute concert "The Boy Is Back in Town" in the Point Theatre, Dublin. In 2022 Eric published his autobiography Before, During and After Thin Lizzy.

Eric has since written and released several records and still plays live extensively.

He commented: “I would just like to thank every person out there who made it possible for me receiving this award. It's such an honour to be recognised in your own hometown.”

Stuart Fleming, Senior Writer Relations Manager - Northern Ireland & Scotland, PRS for Music, said “Eric is one of the most iconic guitarists and songwriters in contemporary music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From his early days as a co-founder of Thin Lizzy through to his extraordinary solo material, he helped shape the sound of an era and continues to inspire the next generation of Northern Ireland’s blues and rock musicians.

"We look forward to honouring Eric’s contributions to music, which underscore his status as a true legend.”

Charlotte Dryden of Oh Yeah said: “It was never a case of if, but when, with making this presentation to Eric. He is a true original and an East Belfast rock n roll blues hero.

"He has inspired generations of musicians to start bands and pick up guitars. He gave us Thin Lizzy and timeless classics like ‘Whisky in the Jar’ and ‘The Rocker’, songs that have resonated with fans from all over the world. We look forward to celebrating with Eric on what is set to be another excellent evening for all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad