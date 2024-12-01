Thought for the week: Forgiveness is the glory of the Gospel

Rev Arthur Clarke

A friend of mine has a memorable way of signing off in all of his correspondence.

Most of us resort to 'yours faithfully' or 'yours sincerely' or various forms of religious declaration.

So my friend's signing off phrase is open to many interpretations and is worthy of our usage.

He writes thus: 'All Good Things!' Although he does not claim this fact, he had good Biblical precedent for using this phrase. Moses challenged Israel thus: "You and the Levites and the aliens among you shall rejoice in all the good things the Lord has given you".

In Deuteronomy 26, verse 11, Joshua declared: “Not one of all the good things the Lord had spoken has failed". So let us think about the good things God had done for us.

Firstly, pardon and forgiveness of all our sins. It has been wisely said: "When we say that we are forgiven by God's grace we are explaining one miracle by citing another."

The bliss of forgiveness by God's grace is the glory of the Gospel for there is no grace in comparative religions.

The judgment which sin deserves has been borne within the Godhead when the Eternal Son, in our stead suffered the divine wrath. Forgiven we are changed.

Secondly, we possess God's peace. Superficial evangelism gives the impression God saves His people out of all trials, but the opposite is true; God saves His people in those trials.

Eighteenth century British Biblical scholar Matthew Henry wrote: "Peace is such a jewel that I would give anything to possess it, but the truth."

The complexities of life are inescapable and test the most pious souls, but the believer knows His Father plans it all and so, walking by faith and not by sight, we can wait until the morning for His explanation.

Thirdly, we know there is a gracious purpose at work in all our affairs. We live and act within our Father's care.