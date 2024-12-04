TikTok stars 'The Kearney's' have reviewed takeout's to their 30K followers since last December - 'and tell it as it is'

They may be establishing themselves as TikTok foodies, but ‘The Kearney’s’ will not be giving up their day jobs just yet.

But the grounded Co Antrim couple – 31-year-old Darren a joiner and 29-year-old Erin a healthcare recruiter – say they originally started blogging about food because “it gave us a reason to go out for a meal every once in a while”.

But that desire to escape the 9-5 work grind and spend some fun time together – has turned into around 200+ meals out since the start of the year.

As is very clear from the videos, Darren really does “enjoy going out for meals and it is good crack”.

And when asked if he ever eats at home, Darren admitted: “In the last 5 months I have not bought groceries once”.

Regarding the credibility of their reviews, Darren admits “we try to be as honest as possible”.

"There are a lot of places ask us to some along and want to pay for our meals – but the vast majority we pay for ourselves,” he said.

“We want to go out to eat and we want to be honest because that is how we build up this platform (and people believe us I suppose).

“We tell places that we will be honest – and if they don’t want us to come and be honest then that is okay.

"We have had one place say to us not to come along and give them a score at the end.

"Doing the review promotes a business and we try not to ridicule businesses too much – but all we are doing is giving our opinion on their food.

"We are not food critics – and sometimes what I like Erin doesn’t like.

"I absolutely love food and I would say that I am easy pleased – but my wife Erin has certain likes and dislikes. And that is how it is – every couple is the same.

"So Erin eats a lot of gravy chips because she is not easy pleased. There is food that I eat that Erin would not even try – and I say fair enough really.”

Darren says that when the couple get an order from the Chinese: “It is usually the same thing – salt and chili chips, gravy chips, salt and chilli chicken balls, barbeque ribs, a tub of curry and chicken fried rice.

"But I have added to that order in recent weeks with ‘chicken and cheese spring rolls’ because I have only discovered them,” he adds.

"These are a game changer, so I was completely blown away with them.

"A chippy can vary, but Erin always has a gravy chip in any order.

"In fact in any restaurant Erin will try to get a gravy chip.”

Darren, who lives with his wife in Rasharkin now – but hails from Swatra in Co Londonderry, said their food blogging only started in January this year.

"We are putting on a lot of weight with these meals and come the new year we are going to have to cut back a bi,” he admitted.

"I do want to continue eating, but just not as much really.

"I had been into social media for some time and now have our own page.

"I try to do 6 videos a week,” he added. “We may eat out over a weekend and then try to get the videos up during the week. It is all about consistency really. And people are still telling us about other places to review – even though we have seen an awful lot.