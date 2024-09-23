Tiny kittens saved after being discovered in car engine - now being cared for by Cats Protection Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three tiny kittens, Sloan, Mimi, and Fawn are currently being cared for by Cats Protection Northern Ireland Cat Centre after being discovered inside a car engine.

The kittens were just four weeks old when they came to the centre in Dundonald after being rescued by a concerned member of the public who heard distressed meowing coming from under the car's bonnet.

Covered in dirt and engine oil, the kittens were swiftly brought to the safety of Cats Protection where they have been receiving the specialised care and attention they need to survive.

The abandoned kittens

Andrew Doherty, Cats Protection Northern Ireland Cat Centre Manager, said: “We think these vulnerable kittens had likely been abandoned by their mother and tucked themselves into the car engine for warmth and safety.

“Sloan, Mimi, and Fawn have required round-the-clock care from our dedicated team, including frequent small meals, gentle cleaning, specialised kitten formula, and lots of TLC.

“The kittens are going from strength to strength so far, however there's no substitute for mum and we will continue to monitor Sloan, Mimi and Fawn very closely and take it a day at a time.”

Cats Protection is appealing to the community to raise £1000 to support Sloan, Mimi, and Fawn’s ongoing care. The money will go towards providing specialist food, medical care, vaccinations, microchipping, and eventual neutering for these kittens.

Andrew added: “We receive no government funding, so we rely entirely on donations from kind-hearted people to help our cats.

“Without public support, we wouldn’t be able to provide the lifesaving care and attention these kittens desperately need. Every penny counts, and every donation - no matter how small - brings us closer to our goal of giving Sloan, Mimi, and Fawn the future they deserve.

“We are a community of passionate volunteers, employees, and supporters, all working to make life better for cats.

"These kittens are just three examples of the many cats who end up in our care and with your help, we can give them, and countless others, the second chance they deserve.”

