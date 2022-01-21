Tributes paid to former Banbridge UUP councillor Archie McKelvey
Tributes have been paid to former Banbridge Ulster Unionist councillor Archie McKelvey following his death aged 90.
Mr McKelvey was a long-serving public representative and a former chairman of Banbridge District Council.
UUP leader Doug Beattie said: “Mr McKelvey was a lifelong member of the Ulster Unionist Party and served in local government for many years as a party representative. Many people in the Banbridge area today and farther afield are mourning the loss of a valued friend and dear colleague.
UUP party chairman Danny Kennedy described Mr McKelvey as “a dedicated party stalwart” and a “distinguished local representative who served the people of Banbridge and district with diligence.”
Mr Kennedy added: “He was a very sound unionist and a person of the highest integrity who will be much missed by everyone who knew him, but most of all his family to whom he was dedicated.
“On behalf of the Ulster Unionist Party, I extend my sincere sympathy to Mrs McKelvey and the family circle.”