Tributes paid to former Banbridge UUP councillor Archie McKelvey

Archie McKelvey. © Edward Byrne Photography

Mr McKelvey was a long-serving public representative and a former chairman of Banbridge District Council.

UUP leader Doug Beattie said: “Mr McKelvey was a lifelong member of the Ulster Unionist Party and served in local government for many years as a party representative. Many people in the Banbridge area today and farther afield are mourning the loss of a valued friend and dear colleague.

UUP party chairman Danny Kennedy described Mr McKelvey as “a dedicated party stalwart” and a “distinguished local representative who served the people of Banbridge and district with diligence.”

Mr Kennedy added: “He was a very sound unionist and a person of the highest integrity who will be much missed by everyone who knew him, but most of all his family to whom he was dedicated.