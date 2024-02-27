Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a tribute on the universities site, they say that Sir Peter was Vice-Chancellor from 2004-2013 and led the University with distinction through a period of unparalleled progress and achievement.

They say that ‘under his leadership, Queen’s entered the Russell Group in 2006 as one of the UK’s leading research intensive universities, was named Entrepreneurial University of the Year in 2009 and secured two Queen’s Anniversary Prizes for Higher and Further Education in 2005 and 2011’.

The Queen’s tribute adds that in March 2008 ‘he welcomed the late Queen and HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, and the President of Ireland, Mary McAleese to the University, as Queen’s celebrated 100 years of the granting of the University Charter’.

And he ‘received a Knighthood for Services to Higher Education in 2011’ for making a ‘remarkable contribution to the University, Northern Ireland and Queen’s internationally’.

The tribute adds: “He was a values-led, inspirational leader, whose commitment to Queen’s students, staff and the wider University community was unwavering.