Tributes paid to Linfield stalwart defender from the 1970s Ivan McAllister following his death
The highly decorated centre-half signed from Bangor in 1970 and would go on to play almost 200 games with the Blues, and win almost every senior medal, before being forced to retire through injury in 1975.
Known as ‘Big Ivan’ to fans and team mates alike, he played under manager Billy Bingham in two memorable European Cup Winners’ Cup ties against Manchester City, one of which Linfield won 2-1 in Belfast.
A Dunmurry man, Ivan was a serving RUC police officer during his playing career, and in his five years at Windsor Park only an Irish Cup medal evaded him, much to his disappointment – having played on the losing side in the 1973 final at Windsor Park against Glentoran.
Ivan played alongside left-back Jackie Patterson, who sadly died several weeks ago after an illness.
Linfield Football Club has extended its deepest sympathy to Ivan’s family.
Former Linfield vice-chairman and current honorary vice-president Billy Kennedy described Ivan as a highly commanding centre-half, one of the best of the 1970s Irish League era,” and added: "He was six-foot plus, heavily built and made a big impression at the back for Linfield.
"Ivan was a great character, straight-talking, blending with the other talented Linfield players of those years – the likes of Phil Scott, Eric Magee, Dessie Cathcart, Erric Bowyer, Alan Fraser. and Isaac Andrews," said Mr Kennedy expressing condolences to the McAllister family.
As a police officer, Ivan rose to inspector rank and served at a number of stations including Lisburn, Dunmurry and North Queen Street in Belfast where he was a detective with the fraud squad.
Former Linfield wing-half and manager Eric Bowyer said Ivan was a great club colleague, plain speaking in the dressing room and at training, and an impressive performer on the field.
"I recall when he first joined Linfield from Bangor he complained about the tough training schedule manager Billy Bingham had prepared for the players, saying, 'When I was at Bangor, we never did training like this’.
"The remark got back to 'Mr Bingham', known for his high professional standards and discipline, who retorted: 'Ivan, my good man, you are now at Linfield, you had better get used to it.’”
Mr Bowyer added: "Ivan absolutely fulfilled the confidence Linfield had in him and we had some great times together in a Blue jersey. My sincere sympathy is extended to his family".
Ivan was predeceased by his wife Lydia, and is survived by his daughter Lesley.
A thanksgiving service will be held in S. Clarke and Son’s funeral church, Bangor on Tuesday July 23 at 1.30 pm. Burial afterwards in Clandeboye Cemetery.