Tributes have been paid to a popular Portadown man after he succumbed to injuries he suffered in a road accident on 12 July.

Supporters had been praying fervently for Aaron Moffett as lay in a critical condition in the Royal Victoria Hospital after an accident on the way back from Twelfth demonstrations in Keady, Co Armagh.

Portadown man Mr Moffett, 38, was the secretary of Dollingtown FC and was formerly its captain for 13 years.

He was seriously injured in an incident which involved a van on the Coolmillish Road, to the west of Markethill, at about 4.30pm on Saturday 12 July.

Aaron Moffett, captain of Dollingstown FC, pictured in 2020, having just won the Intermediate Cup Final, photo by Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley MLA broke the news of his passing on Facebook.

"It is with deep sadness that we have learned of the passing of Aaron Moffett this evening," he said.

"Since the accident on 12th July, countless prayers have been said on Aaron’s behalf. He was a man who made a profound impact on so many across so many walks of life.

"We are holding the entire Moffett, Robinson and Wright families and friends in our thoughts and prayers at this time.

“No words can adequately describe the deep sorry we all feel at this difficult time."

Portadown Boys Brigade Old Boys Football Club also posted a tribute tonight.

"It is with a heavy heart that we have heard the sad news of Aaron Moffett passing away," it said.

"It’s hard to find the right words to express the deep sorrow that will be felt throughout the club. Aaron touched so many lives and will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him.

"Please keep Aaron’s wife Lindsey, his parents John & Florence and rest of his family and loved ones in your thoughts during this incredibly difficult time. Aaron will be deeply missed and forever remembered."

Former Dollingstown FC Chairman Hubert Watson previously described Mr Moffett in glowing terms.

He said he was "just so, so popular, so well known".

He added: "He’s a big character, very well-known and well-respected by everyone he met."

Mr Moffett was married and originally hails from the Knocknamuckley area, just outside Portadown.

At the time of the accident the PSNI said “detectives are conducting enquiries” into the incident that led to his injuries, and that “one man has been cautioned”.

Roads policing Inspector Cherith Adair, from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our investigation is ongoing, as we work to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.