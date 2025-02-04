Trio of major UUP figures pay tribute to former Antrim councillor Jim Montgomery following his death

Ulster Unionist figures have offered their recollections of former Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Councillor Jim Montgomery following his death.

The former civil servant had been co-opted onto the council in 2015, went on to become mayor of the area, and then lost his seat in the 2023 election.

He was chairman of the South Antrim Association of the UUP, having just been re-elected at its AGM last Friday.

After news emerged today that he had passed away, the UUP issued a statement from three of his colleagues: current party leader Mike Nesbitt, and former leaders Robin Swann and Steve Aiken.

Mr Nesbitt said the news had left him “extremely sad”.

“Jim was an extremely popular individual because he was fair, selfless and empathetic,” he said.

"It was always reassuring to see Jim in the room because whatever the occasion you could be assured common sense would prevail.

“On behalf of the Ulster Unionist Party, I offer my sincere condolences to his family and friends.”

South Antrim MP Mr Swann said: “I am so sad to hear the passing of Jim Montgomery.

"Jim will be greatly missed by not just the Ulster Unionist Party in South Antrim but the people of Antrim who he had so ably represented in council, and as mayor.

“His firm, fair and friendly guiding hand and advice, will be sadly missed.”

And Mr Aiken, South Antrim MLA, said: “Jim was a very prominent political figure in South Antrim and in particular, the town of Antrim, a town that he was immensely proud to represent and a town that had a strong affinity to, as everyone knew him as ‘Gentleman Jim’.

“All of our parties' thoughts are with his family, especially, Gordon, Stephen and Nigel. Jim, safe into the night, you are in our prayers and you will be missed.”

Also paying tribute was South Antrim DUP MLA Pam Cameron who said she was “just devastated”.