TV chef Nigella Lawson shares her recipe for surviving election night

Nigella Lawson has shared her recipe for surviving the election night coverage – a cauldron of crisps and a host of sweet and savoury treats.

The TV chef, 64, posted a photo to social media of a large bucket filled with dozens of crisps packets in a variety of flavours and brands.

Among the selection she had on offer were Mini Cheddars, Skips, Monster Munch, Hula Hoops and Walkers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alongside the post on X, she wrote: “The crisp cauldron has been restocked.

“More supplies hidden if it needs to be replenished throughout the night, of course #generalelection.”

The TV cook also revealed she had a lasagne assembled and “oven-ready” as well as ice cream, a cake, cocktail sausages and a stash of chocolate ready and waiting to see her through the long night.

Lawson said she had opted for Campari soda as her drink of choice but that she might break out and have a vodka martini for the “big moments”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feminist writer Caitlin Moran was among those to approve of Lawson’s approach to surviving election night as she reshared the crisp cauldron photo on X and wrote: “Nigella knows how to election.”

The official X account for Number 10’s cat Larry also signed off on the selection, commenting: “Should have known your crisp game would be strong; room for a cat on your sofa?” to which she replied: “For you, anything. You’ve suffered enough.”

The TV cook and food writer, known for the eloquent way she talks about food, has presented a host of her own shows including Nigella Kitchen, Nigella Feasts and Simply Nigella.