Twelfth 2022 LIVE BLOG - See what is happening around NI

If you want to see what is happening around Northern Ireland stay with us today and we will try to deliver it.

By Gemma Murray
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 10:40 am

Keep with us to see images from last night's bonfires and today's parades.

AND enjoy your day!

Twelfth 2022: This is how hot it will be

We have been left with little to complain about this July 12th, 2022.

Twelfth 2022: 13 pictures from Pitt Park bonfire

This is what happened last night and in the early hours at Pitt Park bonfire in east Belfast.

Eleventh Night: 12.5% decrease in bonfire incidents compared to 2021, says NIFRS

Fire and rescue crews in Northern Ireland recieved a total of 203 emergency calls on the first night of celebrations for the Twelfth of July.

Twelfth of July: WATCH moment world’s biggest-ever bonfire at Craigyhill in Larne collapses to the ground during evening of fireworks and festivities

It has been a year in the planning, and cost perhaps £40,000-or-so to build.

