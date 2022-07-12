Twelfth 2022 LIVE BLOG - See what is happening around NI

Keep with us to see images from last night's bonfires and today's parades.
AND enjoy your day!
LIVE BLOG Twelfth 2022: This is what is happening around Northern Ireland
Last updated: Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 10:45
Twelfth 2022: This is how hot it will be
We have been left with little to complain about this July 12th, 2022.
Twelfth 2022: 13 pictures from Pitt Park bonfire
This is what happened last night and in the early hours at Pitt Park bonfire in east Belfast.
Eleventh Night: 12.5% decrease in bonfire incidents compared to 2021, says NIFRS
Fire and rescue crews in Northern Ireland recieved a total of 203 emergency calls on the first night of celebrations for the Twelfth of July.
Twelfth of July: WATCH moment world’s biggest-ever bonfire at Craigyhill in Larne collapses to the ground during evening of fireworks and festivities
It has been a year in the planning, and cost perhaps £40,000-or-so to build.
