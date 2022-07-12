Twelfth 2022: several new banners being unfurled for this year’s parades

The new banner of Corcrain Purple Rocket LOL No 339

In Portadown District, Corcrain Purple Rocket LOL No 339 will march behind the only new banner to be unfurled within Co Armagh this year.

The banner has a portrait of unionist leader Colonel Edward Saunderson on one side and a Biblical image ‘My Faith Looks Up To Thee’ on the reverse.

At the demonstration in East Antrim the host district – Antrim – will be parading a new bannerette, while also in Co Antrim, at the Magheragall parade, Leslie Memorial LOL 206 will be on parade with a new banner which was unfurled on June 24.

In Greyabbey, the junior brethren of Blue Banner JLOL 781, Donaghadee will finally get to parade with a banner that had been kept under wraps for two years due to Covid restrictions.

The bannerette is a tribute to founding member Worshipful Brother Noel Weir who was the driving force behind getting the Junior Lodge formed in 2012. He sadly passed away in late 2020.

Also at the Greyabbey march, Carrowdore True Blues LOL 1051 will carry their new banner, depicting William Prince of Orange landing at Torbay.

In Ballygowan, the brethren of Listooder True Blues LOL 1607 will have a new banner on parade while in Enniskillen, Garvary LOL 448 will proudly march behind their new banner which features a painting of an Garvary Parish Church by Willie McGowan.

While much focus will be on the bands and marching Orangemen some of the Twelfth celebrations are introducing new ways to entertain the crowds.

For example, at the Braid Twelfth of July celebrations in Glenarm, those gathered in the field will be treating to musical performances from country stars Kenny Archer, Trevor Dixon and Kenny Paul.

And in the townland of Magheragall in Co Antrim, children’s entertainment and live music will take in the field before the parade arrives and again before and after the platform proceedings.

In Greyabbey, which hosts the Twelfth for the first time in more than 50 years, the organisers have branched out to make the Twelfth part of a village festival.

In the days leading up to today’s parade they have had a Battle of the Somme commemoration parade, a family fun day and football match, musical displays including Lambeg drums and Highland dancers, sports events and an Eleventh Night parade.

The Twelfth of July celebrations are to be held this year in 18 venues across Northern Ireland.

The longest parade is in Belfast, where participants walk more than six miles to the field. Belfast and Ballymena are the only venues where Twelfth demonstrations occur annually.

If you’re looking for a spectacle you should look no further than the Bushmills parade which will be led by King William on his horse and Mary, as well as a boat containing a young William and Mary and several young Dutch Blue Guards.

It is also planned to have two Old Bushmills Distillery barrels full of Boyne water uncorked on Main Street. These will hopefully be uncorked by the Grand Master Edward Stevenson and Bushmills District Worshipful District Master, Brother Wesley Craig.