Tyrone man Corey Skeffington recalls winning £250,000 on a National Lottery Scratchcard

National Lottery winner Corey Skeffington.

Twenty-five-year-old Corey Skeffington, from Coalisland, knows all about the emotions involved after winning £250,000 on a National Lottery Scratchcard one year ago.

“At first I didn’t say a word as I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” recalls Corey. “I just sat there staring at the Scratchcard and went as white as a sheet – so much so that my friends were actually asking me what was wrong.

“Then came the realisation stage and the cheering and jumping that comes with it before I called my aunt and my mum to break the news. That’s when the emotion got the better of me and I cried my eyes out as I told them what had happened.

“That night, I was so restless that I just sat on the edge of the bed most of the night until I finally fell asleep – and it was like this for the next few days.”

Corey’s reactions are typical of how many National Lottery players imagine they would react if they were as lucky. The latest research shows that 35% of players said they would kiss their partner (35%), embark on a journey of jumping up and down (32%), scream at the top of their lungs (29%), or burst into tears (28%).

Having paid out almost £3BN in major prizes, Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners Advisor at The National Lottery has seen every reaction possible. Andy said,

“Unsurprisingly, we get to see a lot of happy people in our job, but their reactions certainly differ. Some people feel sick, some people jump up and down, some people are having a party when we arrive, others haven't told a single soul - I've even had people fainting!

Corey Skeffington celebrating his National Lottery win.

Private moment

“I’ve been there with winners when they reveal to family and friends that they’ve won. That's lovely as it’s a very private moment for them and you can see the genuine shock and delight on people’s faces.

“Winners tell me their emotions aren’t anything like they thought - I suppose you never know how you will react until you have to make that amazing call to Camelot. And who knows, the massive EuroMillions jackpot of £107M this Friday could provoke even more extreme emotions if a UK player were to win!”

But for all the tears and cheers, it seems there are still those who would fail to get carried away - believing that they’d turn to stone with the shock and would simply sit in silence while they let it sink in (18%) – as Corey did when he first saw that his Scratchcard was a winner.

Corey Skeffington recalls making that all important phone call.

“I’ll never forget making that phone call,” he said. “After I had calmed down a little, I rang the National Lottery number on the back of the Scratchcard and spoke to a lovely lady who asked me to confirm my details.

“I couldn’t believe the words were leaving my mouth as I told her that I thought I’d won a quarter of a million pounds, and when she confirmed that I had indeed won, well… words can’t really describe that feeling. I hope lots of others in Northern Ireland get to experience it.”

