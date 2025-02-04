UK Pleasure Boys

The UK Pleasure Boys are expected to return to Belfast for International Women’s Day, in a comeback show after their controversial appearance in February 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK Pleasure Boys, known for their high-energy performances blending striptease and theatrical flair, are set to return to Belfast on March 8th, 2025, to celebrate International Women's Day.

According to their management, this be the first time the controversial male show has performed in Belfast since appearing in the the Devenish bar in Finaghy last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to promoters, the group's return ‘is expected to be a major highlight of the International Women's Day celebrations, offering an evening that combines empowerment, entertainment, and a tribute to female strength and independence’.

The performance, garnered attention after video footage was circulated on social media of the naked strippers filmed in widely varying positions performing simulated sex acts with women.

Then in March 2024 the Bannville Hotel, Banbridge, prompted over 3,000 comments on social media when it announced the strippers would appear there.

However Rev Daniel Henderson from Moneyslane Free Presbyterian Church also promoted a protest on social media against the appearance of the strippers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We feel it's important to protest because what is going on at the Bannville is a flagrant violation of God's law," he said last year.

"We feel it's a very concerning thing to be happening and that such serious sin must be challenged."

Organisers say that tickets for the March 8 event in the Beehive complex ‘are expected to sell out quickly, with early sales already surpassing expectations’.

And fans are encouraged to buy tickets in advance through the official box office or website www.ukpleasureboys.co.uk and tickets can be bought here

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Pleasure Boys manager, John Woodward said “crowds will be pleased with what they see”.

"We have been speaking to people behind the scenes this time, so we know what we are allowed,” he added.

"Last time we were unaware as to the rules and the security we had didn’t help the situation.

"So we went in the last time performing as we would do here in England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But this year, we have a lot more people behind us giving us advice.

"We have a better idea of the mentality here now I think, and we can make a show that everybody seems to be happy with whilst not doing anything too outrageous”.

Mr Woodward added that this time “audiences are not allowed to take videos with mobile phones” because “at the end of the day we don’t want people’s lives ruined”.

"We are not about ruining relationships, we are about fun,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The boys are looking forward to it as well. This is the return to Belfast since the big hoohah.

"We have been told the rules and we know what we can do and we know everyone will be happy.