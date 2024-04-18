Pleasure Boys

Promotion for the event at Lola’s at the Silverbirch Hotel in Omagh, Co Tyrone on social media says: “Get ready for an electrifying night of sizzling entertainment that will leave you breathless!

"UK Pleasure Boys are going to ignite the stage with their Jaw- dropping performances.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Join us for an unforgettable evening filled with seductive moves, mesmerizing routines, and unrivalled charisma.

"Our handsome, talented performers will captivate you with their irresistible charm and mind-blowing dance skills.

"Whether you are celebrating a special occasion or simply looking for a night out with friends, UK Pleasure Boys guarantees an experience like no other.

"Prepare to be enthralled by their tantalising performances, cheeky banter, and an atmosphere charged with excitement”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A few weeks previous to the Silverbirch Hotel performance, the strippers are also performing at the Bannville Hotel in Banbridge on May 11.