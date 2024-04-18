UK Pleasure Boys XXL have second summer appearance in Northern Ireland confirmed with 'an electrifying night of sizzling entertainment that will leave you breathless' promised
Promotion for the event at Lola’s at the Silverbirch Hotel in Omagh, Co Tyrone on social media says: “Get ready for an electrifying night of sizzling entertainment that will leave you breathless!
"UK Pleasure Boys are going to ignite the stage with their Jaw- dropping performances.
"Join us for an unforgettable evening filled with seductive moves, mesmerizing routines, and unrivalled charisma.
"Our handsome, talented performers will captivate you with their irresistible charm and mind-blowing dance skills.
"Whether you are celebrating a special occasion or simply looking for a night out with friends, UK Pleasure Boys guarantees an experience like no other.
"Prepare to be enthralled by their tantalising performances, cheeky banter, and an atmosphere charged with excitement”.
A few weeks previous to the Silverbirch Hotel performance, the strippers are also performing at the Bannville Hotel in Banbridge on May 11.
The performances come after footage of the male strippers took Northern Ireland by storm when they appeared at the Devenish Complex in Belfast in February.