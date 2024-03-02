Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The well known broadcaster, who started his professional life as a rugby reporter in the News Letter in 1990, played outhalf for the Sullivan 1st XV in the 1980s.

However his father Jim (83) played for Ballymena Academy in the 1950s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I really felt this could be Sullivan’s year, we have never won the cup," Mark told the News Letter. "This group of players is supremely talented. I thought history could be made, and the cup could go down the Sydenham Bypass to Holywood for the first time. My blood is Sullivan green."

BBC Correspondant Mark Simpon (with black hat) and his father John (with green basball cap) at the Ballymena Vs Sullivan Schools Cup semi-final this week. Mark gave his father a Sullivan hat to wear for the match, but being a Ballymena old boy, he passed it to Mark's nephew, Joe, far left.

His sister Caron and daughter Joy also went to Sullivan and he was invited back as the Prize Day speaker last year. (He squeezed into his old school blazer for the day - but could hardly breathe).

"I bought my dad, John, a Sullivan hat for the game this week, but when I met him in the stand at kick-off he wasn’t wearing it! He gave it to one of his grandchildren.

"He played for Ballymena Academy in the 1950s and is very proud of his Ballymena/Cullybackey roots."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballymena were better on the day, he said, but he was “gutted” for Sullivan.

"The wet weather meant we didn’t see their backs at their best. They’re a great bunch of lads. I know many of their parents, and I know how hard they worked. It just wasn’t their day.