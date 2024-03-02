Ulster Schools Cup Final 2024: Ballymena Vs Sullivan semi-final creates divided loyalities between BBC Correspondent Mark Simpson and dad John
The well known broadcaster, who started his professional life as a rugby reporter in the News Letter in 1990, played outhalf for the Sullivan 1st XV in the 1980s.
However his father Jim (83) played for Ballymena Academy in the 1950s.
"I really felt this could be Sullivan’s year, we have never won the cup," Mark told the News Letter. "This group of players is supremely talented. I thought history could be made, and the cup could go down the Sydenham Bypass to Holywood for the first time. My blood is Sullivan green."
His sister Caron and daughter Joy also went to Sullivan and he was invited back as the Prize Day speaker last year. (He squeezed into his old school blazer for the day - but could hardly breathe).
"I bought my dad, John, a Sullivan hat for the game this week, but when I met him in the stand at kick-off he wasn’t wearing it! He gave it to one of his grandchildren.
"He played for Ballymena Academy in the 1950s and is very proud of his Ballymena/Cullybackey roots."
Ballymena were better on the day, he said, but he was “gutted” for Sullivan.
"The wet weather meant we didn’t see their backs at their best. They’re a great bunch of lads. I know many of their parents, and I know how hard they worked. It just wasn’t their day.
"I’ll be supporting Ballymena on March 18th in the final. It’s my father’s turn to buy the hats.”
