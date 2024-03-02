The new captain is Michael McLean, who can been seen here leading the team run, with strapping on his left knee.

Stevie Bristow suffered a serious Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury in November - but has not let that stop him giving his full support to his team as they blazed their way to the final on 18 March at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast.

Director of Rugby at the school, John Nicholl, paid tribute to Bristow after Ballymena beat Sullivan Upper 25-14 in an exciting semi-final on Wednesday to secure their chance against holders RBAI.

This will be the tenth time Ballymena has reached the final and, he hopes, the fourth it wins the cup.

Ballymena Academy 1st XV captain Stevie Bristow seizing the ball in the line out. The dedicated player will not be able to play with his team mates in the Ulster Schools Cup final due to a career ending injury.

Ballymena was also the last provincial school to prise the cup from the Belfast schools - but that was 14 years ago.

(The 2020 Royal School Armagh Vs Wallace final was cancelled by Covid).

His current 1st XV beat both RBAI and Methody on the path to winning the first ever Ulster U16 Cup.

"So I am fully aware that this is a team who know how to win," John told the News Letter.

Stevie Bristow, captain of the Ballymena Academy 1st XV and Head Boy. His rugby career has been cut short by serious injury.

They also beat RBAI 28-15 away at the start of this season.

"But for me the games before Christmas are irrelevant; Everybody's trying different squads and different strategies at that point."

However the path to the final has been lined with sadness, due to the loss of captain Stevie Bristow, who is also head boy.

"He sets incredibly high standards for not only the players but us as coaches as well," John said. "He is such a dedicated young man but unfortunately he tore his ACL in November.

The Ballymena Academy 1st XV and coaches at the Ulster School's Cup semi-final with Sullivan Upper. Coach John Nichol is in the blue vest.

"So after we realised we would be without him - he was our player of the year last year - we decided that this journey in the Schools Cup is going to be for Stevie.

"He still attends all the sessions. He's still in the team meetings, giving everybody advice and looking after the boys. So this one's really for Stevie at the end of the day, as well as the boys and the school. So we're kind of doing this one - hopefully - for him."

John says the captain will never be able to make a rugby comeback.

"No. He will go to cricket. He is a phenomenal cricketer and plays for Ballymena XI. So I think that might be his focus now, and tragically that's the end of his rugby career."

He was injured due to the manner in which two players "cleared him out of a ruck" in November, John says.

"It was just an unfortunate injury really. But he has been brilliant since then. You can't speak highly enough of his attitude since he knew he was going to miss the schools cup. He has just put the team ahead of himself the whole way, he's class."

Michael McLean has now stepped up as an “excellent” captain, he adds.