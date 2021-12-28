Unionist councillor’s tribute to young GAA player killed in Tyrone horror crash

A lorry involved in the horrific A5 collision that claimed the lives of three young men in Co Tyrone. Photo: Press Eye

Nathan Corrigan, who was a member of the Beragh Red Knights club, died along with his friends Petey McNamee and Peter Finnegan – all aged in their 20s – when the car they were travelling in collided with a lorry on the A5 near Ballygawley around 1.50am on Monday.

A fourth man, also in his 20s, is said to be in hospital with serious injuries.

Cllr Allan Rainey said Mr Corrigan used to help his son George milk cows on the Rainey family farm and they all “thought the world of him”.

The West Tyrone representative said: “George thought really highly of him when he was here at the milking.

“The boys thought the world of him, and his grandfather also worked with me on the farm here for many years.

“It’s a sad place in this locality at the minute.”

Mr Corrigan lived at Garvaghey Mews, Garvaghey, Ballygawley.

Cllr Rainey said the scene of the collision, at a focal point for community life, will be a constant reminder of the tragedy.

“The scene itself is at a very focal point for people going to worship, and people going to the local restaurant, the filling station and the supermarket.

“It is just unbelievable. It’s left a dark cloud over the area.”

Cllr Rainey added: “I want to pass on my condolences to all of the family circles of those involved, and I would wish the young man who his fighting for his life a speedy recovery.”

he Omagh Road was closed for much of Monday between the Curr Road and the Greenmount Road.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Inquiries are continuing and anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage or any other information, should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 240 27/12/21.”

Police said the lorry driver was not injured.

