VE Day: Church services held in Belfast and Armagh to mark 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe

On Sunday, First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly attended a special service in St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast, led by the Dean of Belfast, the Very Rev Stephen Forde.
And on Wednesday night, a service was held in St Patrick’s Cathedral, on the Hill of Armagh, with Archbishop John McDowell as preacher. The service featured members of the Ukrainian community, in recognition of continuing conflict on our shared continent today.
