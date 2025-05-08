VE Day: Church services held in Belfast and Armagh to mark 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Digital strategist

Published 8th May 2025, 11:30 BST
Updated 8th May 2025, 13:02 BST
Ahead of VE Day, special special services of thanksgiving have been held in Belfast and Armagh.

On Sunday, First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly attended a special service in St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast, led by the Dean of Belfast, the Very Rev Stephen Forde.

And on Wednesday night, a service was held in St Patrick’s Cathedral, on the Hill of Armagh, with Archbishop John McDowell as preacher. The service featured members of the Ukrainian community, in recognition of continuing conflict on our shared continent today.

Full Congregation St Patrick's Cathedral

1. Full Congregation St Patricks Cathedral.JPG

Full Congregation St Patrick's Cathedral Photo: CoI

Archbishop McDowell VE80

2. Archbishop McDowell VE80.JPG

Archbishop McDowell VE80 Photo: CoI

Laurence Simms Joint Secretary Irish Secretariat Rt Hon Hilary Benn MP

3. Laurence Simms Joint Secretary Irish Secretariat Rt Hon Hilary Benn MP.JPG

Laurence Simms Joint Secretary Irish Secretariat Rt Hon Hilary Benn MP Photo: CoI

Dean Shane Forster Lord Lieutenant Earl of Caledon

4. Dean Shane Forster Lord Lieutenant Earl of Caledon.JPG

Dean Shane Forster Lord Lieutenant Earl of Caledon Photo: CoI

