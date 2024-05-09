VIDEO: Bruce Springsteen wows fans at vast Belfast gig as he opens with... 'No Surrender'
and live on Freeview channel 276
According to the website Setlist.fm, where fans make records of artists’ set lists, it is the first time this year that he has opened a set with the song – though there was nothing to suggest he knew of the significance its title has in Ulster.
It was released in 1984 on his ‘Born in the USA’ album, and contains no reference to Ireland.
Here you can see the moment he took to the stage in front of 40,000 people – young and old – at Boucher Road playing fields in south Belfast, amid fine weather and with the silhouette of the Belfast Hills off to the west.
Now aged 74, it is a measure of the devotion he inspires in fans that some told the News Letter they or their loved-ones have seen him in excess of 20 – or, in one case, 40 – times.
The last time he had been in Belfast was in 2013.
Here, according to Setlist.fm, is the rest of his setlist for the night so far (this will be updated through the night):
No Surrender
Lonesome Day
Prove It All Night
Ghosts
Letter to You
Better Days
The Promised Land
Spirit in the Night
Hungry Heart
Nightshift (Commodores cover)
My City of Ruins
Last Man Standing.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.