That’s the view from among the Carrick Rangers fanbase after striker Danny Purkis banged a shot past the Larne keeper from a range of roughly 60 yards on Friday night.

Six days earlier in a game against Glenavon, he had netted a near-identical goal from roughly 50 yards out.

Purkis has only just joined Carrick, making his debut appearance roughly six weeks ago.

Danny Purkis

The 28-year-old had transferred from his last squad Glentoran for an undisclosed sum, and before that had played at East Belfast FC, Glenavon, Abbey Villa of Millisle, and Harland & Wolff Welders.

It was his fifth goal in the club’s opening nine games, making him Carrick’s top scorer so far this season, two goals ahead of David Cushley.

However these moments of spectacular glory could not stop Carrick losing both matches.

And despite a remarkable 3-3 draw against Linfield four weeks ago, when it looked at times like Carrick were going to utterly embarrass the league leaders at Windsor Park, the amber-shirted underdogs remain just that, sitting only one place above bottom in the league.

But win or lose in the weeks ahead, no-one will be able to deprive Purkis of his double goal-of-the-season-style efforts.

"Next week: Danny Purkis chips the goalkeeper from Carrick Castle,” wrote one fan (@stuartdmckinley) on Twitter.

“Two goals of the absolute highest quality, doesn’t matter if it’s the Irish League, Premier League or Champions League. Danny ‘Halfway’ Purkis,” wrote another (@irishwill83).

“Danny Purkis running his own goal of the month competition it seems” – WAFFLE (@listentothewaff).

"Just seen the goal Danny Purkis scored last night! Wow!!!” – broadcaster Joel Taggart (@TaggartJoel).

But for some fans the question is likely to be: can either of Purkis’ stellar goals top the 2016 one by Miguel Chines?