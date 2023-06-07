News you can trust since 1737
GB News co-hosts Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster accidentally swore in front of a live audience during their show.
By Adam Kula
Published 7th Jun 2023, 11:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 11:31 BST

They present a 6am to 9.30am breakfast show on the new channel, which broadcasts on channel number 236.

Apparently unaware the live feed is rolling, the pair chat between themselves as they do some last minute prep for their broadcast.

The channel was started in 2021, and almost immediately hit a major hurdle when chairman and veteran UK journalist Andrew Neil quit, alarmed by the “direction” of the channel, which is common described as right-leaning.

Isabel Webster and Eamonn HolmesIsabel Webster and Eamonn Holmes
