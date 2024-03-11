VIDEO: Victim of Basque terror group ETA says 'not renouncing terror is a great mistake'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

His father Angel Pascual Mugica was driving to work at a nuclear power company in 1982, and was giving his son Inigo a lift to the bus on the way.

ETA opposed the nuclear power firm, and while on the road the car was surrounded by gunmen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Though his English is good, he opted to speak about the day of the killing via a translator.

Inigo Pascual speaking in the Senate Chamber of the Northern Ireland Assembly in Belfast, during an event commemorating European Day of Remembrance of Victims of Terrorism

“They started shooting from three angles at my father: the front windshield, the side I was sitting on, and the back,” he said.

"It lasted 20 seconds. I knew I’d lost my father. I can still remember his voice, but I didn’t get a chance to say goodbye.

“Death and shootings and assassinations are not necessary.

"We have to protect the victims with justice, honesty and truth.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ETA officially dissolved in 2018, after killing roughly 900 people in its fight for autonomy for the Basque region.

Told that Sinn Fein has never renounced the crimes of the IRA, he said: “I think not renouncing the terror is a great mistake… society must be with the victims, not with the murderers.”

As to what the situation is like in Spain, and whether there remains much support for ETA, he said: “Yes. It’s more than 250,000 that today supports, politically, ​ETA.

"ETA has a political party called Bildu that is increasing in Spain – increasing the number of supporters.